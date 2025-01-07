The awards season in the world of cinema has just started with the prestigious Golden Globes, which took place this past Sunday. There are many films that have already emerged as favorites to win one of the prestigious awards that will be awarded in the coming weeks, highlighting some such as ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Emilia Perez’‘The Substance’ or ‘Conclave’, among others.

2024 has been a year full of great films that, without a doubt, will battle in a cruel affront to see who wins the main trophies of the season. Other candidates released in 2024 will not be lucky enough to be eligible for an award, but they will be able to go home with the peace of mind of having generated all kinds of emotions in his viewers. This is, par excellence, the main objective of the Seventh Art.

However, depending on the person watching each feature film, the feelings and evaluations What this does can change. And, beyond this emotional spectrum, many film fans and film critics look at other more professional aspects, such as the acting of the actors, the quality of the photography or the plot twists, to assess the worth of a film. .

Pedro Ruiz gives his opinion on the premiere of Sorrentino’s ‘Parthenope’

One of those who has earned a reputation in this area has been the comedian Pedro Ruiz, a great follower of the Spanish and international billboard.









After doing so with such notable films as ‘Conclave’, ‘Emilia Pérez’ or ‘Gladiator II’, the presenter spoke about a new film that has just been released in our country and that is generating many reactions before the big ones are announced. nominations: ‘Parthenope’, the latest from Paolo Sorrentino.

As is usual for the Italian director, his most recent film revolves around the city ​​of naples and serves to close a trilogy made up of two other great works such as ‘The great beauty’ and ‘It was the hand of God’. According to Sorrentino, the film is about a woman called Parthenope “who is named after her city but is neither a mermaid nor a myth” and deals with her youth in the Campania region until her old age.

Taking advantage of these free days, Pedro Ruiz went to see the feature film a few days ago and did not hesitate to give his most sincere opinion about this premiere: «I saw ‘Parthenope’, Sorrentino’s new film. There is the essence of the great director but the vehicle, a beautiful and mysterious woman, gives a different game to Gambardella from ‘The Great Beauty’», admitted the presenter.

Despite the expectations he had placed on the director after his masterpiece, the comedian explained that he knew how to enjoy the film. «Still I liked it. I love Sorrentino», he confirmed, implying that it may be a good recommendation when going to movie theaters these days.

Pedro Ruiz’s reflection after watching Sorrentino’s latest film

Pedro Ruiz also wanted to offer a reflection after watching Paolo Sorrentino’s film, from which he made clear “a brilliant thought”: “‘In the end, the only refuge is irony.’ It must be applied with measure and without cruelty», Ruiz concluded through his social networks.