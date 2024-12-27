He cinema It is an art capable of generating a wide range of sensationsdepending on the viewer who contemplates it. From joy and fear to melancholy or laughter, each film is designed to provoke a series of specific emotions. However, the evaluation of a cinematographic work not only depends on the emotions it arouses, but also on aspects such as the quality of the story, the interpretation of the actors, the script or the special effects. Some variables that make each opinion about a film unique and deeply subjective.

In this context, one of the most anticipated premieres In our country it has been ‘Conclave’, a suspense film directed by Edward Berger, based on the successful novel of the same name by Robert Harris. The script, adapted by Peter Straughan, drags the viewer into the best kept secrets of the Vatican, setting it after the sudden death of the Pope from a heart attack.

The plot of ‘Conclave’ focuses on the College of Cardinals, led by Dean Thomas Lawrence, who meets in seclusion to elect the new Pontiff. There are four main candidates: Aldo Bellini (Ralph Fiennes), a liberal who follows the line of the late Pope; Joshua Adeyemi (Lucian Msamati), a social conservative; Joseph Tremblay (John Lithgow), with a more moderate profile; and Goffredo Tedesco (Sergio Castellitto), a reactionary traditionalist. Likewise, the cast includes renowned figures such as Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini and Carlos Diehz, who add to a narrative full of unexpected turns, powerful dialoguess and one strain which grows as the conclave develops.

Pedro Ruiz gives his verdict

‘Conclave’ is destined to be one of the most talked about films of the year, not only for its intriguing premise, but also for the reflections that provokes faith, power and human decisions in times of crisis. In that sense, the presenter and comedian Pedro Ruiz, known for his opinions on various topics, went to the cinema to enjoy this feature film and did not take long to share his verdict through his account on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.









In the publication, Ruiz stated: «Yesterday I saw CONCLAVE, a very well shot, acted and dialogued film. The ending leaves the audience somewhat disoriented but they will have to get used to the changes that life is assuming.

With this statement, Ruiz focuses on the ending of the movieone of the keys that has divided viewers. While some value the bravery of the script, others consider that this ending breaks with traditional expectations of the genre. However, as the well-known presenter points out, ‘Conclave’ is a work that, beyond its impeccable aesthetics, leaves the viewer thinking about the changes and how these, however inevitable, affect our lives and beliefs.