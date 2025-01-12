Real Madrid and FC Barcelona This Sunday they live what will be one of the matches of the season: the final of the Spanish Super Cup. The match, which will decide the first title of the year 2025, will be played starting at 8:00 p.m. at the stadium King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

It will be the second Clásico of the 2024-2025 season and the third consecutive in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. Since the new ‘Final Four’ format was released in Saudi Arabia, Real Madrid has lifted the trophy in three -2020, 2022 and 2024- of the five editions held so far.

If they win again this Sunday, Real Madrid will equal the tournament record. 14 National Super Cupswhich Barça holds, precisely.

Real Madrid and Barcelona meet again after the Clásico played last October, which left a resounding 0-4 for those of Hansi Flick. At that time, those of Ancelotti They were mired in uncertainty and doubts, although now they reach the Super Cup final as leaders in the standings and after five consecutive victories in La Liga.









One of the great novelties that this Spanish Super Cup brings is that, in the event that the match ends in a tie after regulation time, there will be no extensionsbut the winner will be determined on penalties with the aim of not overloading the players.

The Spanish Super Cup has also been surrounded by controversy, the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. Finally, the Higher Sports Council (CSD) granted Barça a precautionary measure to re-register both players in the competitions, so they can be in the final this Sunday.

Pedro Ruiz’s opinion on the venue of the Super Cup final

Another of the most controversial aspects surrounding this competition is that it is held in Saudi Arabia. Specifically, the final will be played in the King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah. A stage with capacity for 60,000 spectators that already hosted the 2020 edition.

This issue has raised a lot of criticism, some of them from well-known personalities such as Pedro Ruizwho has openly expressed his opinion on the fact that the final of the Spanish Super Cup will be played in the Arab country.

King Abdullah Sports City Stadium



REUTERS





The comedian and regular face of television in our country is an expert in giving his opinion on social networks and, on this occasion, he wanted to give his opinion on the football competition. «I still don’t understand that the Spanish Super Cup be played in Jeddah or Dubai,” he wrote in a message published in X.

The comedian then made reference to the verses of a well-known tango: “As the Cambalache tango says ‘the immoral have equaled us’.” Furthermore, he has launched a clear criticism of the fact that Saudi Arabia is the headquarters of this football competition: “And since the pasta rules… everyone go!”

I still don’t understand that the Spanish Super Cup is played in Jeddah or Dubai. As the Cambalache tango says ‘the immoral have made us equal’. And as pasta dictates… everyone go! — Pedro Ruiz (@ElPedroRuiz) January 12, 2025

Why is the Spanish Super Cup held in Saudi Arabia?

As a rule, the Spanish Super Cup pitted the League champion against the Copa del Rey champion in the summer. In recent years, the competition suffered a certain deterioration due to its location on the calendar and because it is unprofitable for the clubs and for the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) itself.

In 2019, the then president of the RFEF, Luis Rubialesdecided to bet on a new tournament in which four teams would participate. The League and Cup champion was joined by the runners-up of both events. The federation also chose to have it played outside of Spain, specifically, in Saudi Arabia.

The reason was mainly economic: a contract of 240 million to be distributed between the Federation, clubs and intermediaries that, after renewal for another six editions, until 2030, amounts to about 30 million euros a year.

This decision has always been involved in controversy, since Saudi Arabia is a country where human rights are not respected and there is latent sexual discrimination. The Federation, however, guaranteed the presence of women in the field without any restrictions and maintained that the world of sports should serve to help in territories like this.