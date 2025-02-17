02/17/2025



The controversy continues around LaLiga EA Sports Arbitration. For several days, the decisions of the collegiate and the VAR performance They have unleashed criticism of a multitude of Spanish First Division clubs, which have questioned the functioning of the entire arbitral framework and the way in which the video wizard conditioned many of the matches. If it was first the real Madrid who denounced his disagreement after the game against Espanyol, the last to do so has been the Alavés On this last day.

This past Saturday, the Basque entity announced that it would transfer “a formal complaint to the corresponding estates,” directly pointing to how the “different arbitration criteria in key plays” had conditioned, for example, the result of their party against Leganés. This meeting ended with a 3-3 on the scoreboard and Up to three penalties indicated By Collegiate González Fuertes with the help of VAR: “Deportivo Alavés expresses its total disagreement with certain arbitration decisions that it is suffering in this season,” they said in this statement.

Since this note was made public, many players have joined this Focusing with the Technical Referees Committee (CTA) and their arbitration discrepancies, against them they have loaded this weekend again, after a controversial day marked by several expulsions, such as the Red card to Bellingham of this weekend for going to Munuera Montero with an expression like “Fuck off”, and some more than controversial penalties.

One of the most critical has been Álex Remirogoalkeeper of the Royal Society, who did not hesitate to question some of the decisions taken by the video arbitration during the last days. «I am a player who tried to talk to the referees well, and I understand that Everyone can be wrong from the field, but the var does not. If all players and teams are not clear, Something is not right. We hope there are clearer decisions … », the Spanish international sentenced after his meeting against Betis, in which the San Sebastian club ended nine players after the two direct reds to Zubeldia and Becker.









Pedro Ruiz’s opinion about the controversies with the VAR in LaLiga

Since this system was launched in the Spanish Soccer League, back in the 2018/2019 season, the main objective of the VAR was Avoid serious and manifest errors During a party, thus helping the work of the main referee during the meetings of the highest category. However, day after day this task is always questioned that has led to, today, there are many who doubt and more and more the covers of the sports press that these errors occupy.

A situation that concerns LaLiga football fans and on which it has also been clear Pedro Ruiz. The presenter, Faithful sport follower From our country, he has not hesitated to pronounce on more than one occasion about the complicated situation of soccer players such as Mbappé or even about the trial against Luis Rubiales. He has also done so with regard to arbitration with a deep reflection on the situation currently with the VAR in Spain.

Taking into account the controversies in recent days and the increasingly common errors that are seen, the humorist has assured that “Referees have it difficult”. «The VAR has become a more than an aid», Ruiz said regarding the use of this technology to avoid clamorous failures that can condition the future of the parties.

The referees have it difficult. The VAR has become a more than an aid. Now more than decisions there are fast digitized judgments. And clubs dismembered the images. – Pedro Ruiz (@Elpedoruiz) February 16, 2025

According to Pedro Ruiz, with this video arbitration “Now, more than decisions, there are fast digitized judgments.” “And clubs dismembered the images”the presenter has completed, regretting the situation in Spanish football because of these constant criticisms.