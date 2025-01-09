01/09/2025



Telecinco has released one of its great assets this week to try to overcome its ratings: ‘Temptation Island’. The loyalty program started with a 15.2% share and 1,373,000 viewers in its main section.

The dynamics of the format are simple. Five couples must test their love by living separately on a farm in the Dominican Republic with boys and girls who will try to seduce them. Meanwhile, at the well-known bonfires they will see fragments of what their partners do in the other house and how they interact with the tempting bachelors and bachelorettes. At the end of the program They must decide whether to leave alone, with their partner or “with a new love”.

This program, which has just completed eight editions, has managed to hook the public due to the plots between tempters and tempted, which have often ended with dramatic reactions in three-way relationships or in risque scenes.

Pedro Ruiz gives his opinion on ‘The Island of Temptations’

There have been many occasions in which it has been debated whether the content of the program or how addresses couple relationships is the most appropriate. Opinions are divided between those who censure it and those who take the situation with humor as they see nothing more than pure spectacle.









After the premiere of the eighth season, the one who has not hesitated to give his opinion is the comedian Pedro Ruiz. He has done it, as usual, through his ‘X’ account.

“A group of boys and girls with attractive bodies are brought together, they pretend that they are a couple and that they know how to cry, they are taken to an island and to TV!”, Ruiz summarizes about the program. In the next sentence of his message, Ruiz did not remain silent and expressed his opinion openly: “The island of fela_tentaciones”. “And in the middle of advertising,” he stated.

On this occasion, the comedian’s comment has received the support of some of his followers. Pedro Ruiz usually gives his opinion on the social network on all kinds of topics from politics to football to television shows.