He Government The Council of Ministers has approved a plan that includes up to 107 measures to protect minors from the Internet. A committee made up of 50 experts considers it necessary to impose robust age verification systems to all actors who offer “content that could be harmful to vulnerable groups.”

Other issues that have been addressed in this study are those that revolve around the relationship of children with mobile phones. Professionals advise avoiding exposing children between 0 and 3 years old to any digital device. Later, between the ages of 3 and 6, they advise that they should only access screens “on occasion and under the supervision of an adult.” Furthermore, they emphasize the importance of delay the delivery of a phone to the minor “as long as possible” and, if you have it before the age of 16, it would have to be analog and without an internet connection.

Psychologists, psychiatrists, educators, parents have given their opinions on these guidelines. The majority are totally in favor, as they assure that the devices do not provide benefits to children and make social and family contact difficult.

The person who has also spoken out regarding this issue has been Pedro Ruiz. The comedian, who regularly speaks on his social networks about the latest current events, has been very clear and has said what many think about the use of mobile phones by children.









Pedro Ruiz speaks loudly and clearly about the use of mobile phones by children

Pedro Ruiz has expressed in his X profile that children and cell phones “are a topic of discussion today” for two reasons. «On the one hand, obligation to use the digital path for almost everything. On the other hand, civil protection parody», he wrote.

Children and cell phones are a topic of discussion today. On the one hand, an obligation to use the digital path for almost everything and, on the other, a travesty of child protection. Whatever they do, the cell phone will end up being like the pacifier. — Pedro Ruiz (@ElPedroRuiz) December 3, 2024

The well-known comedian and presenter has not held back and has expressed what he thinks of the prevention measures proposed by the Government. «Whatever they do, the cell phone will end up being like the pacifier», sentence.