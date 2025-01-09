Although there has been competition in recent months, the truth is that ‘El Hormiguero’ by Pablo Motos It remains, without a doubt, one of the great programs on Spanish television. He Antenna space 3 It receives its prestigious guests every night from Monday to Thursday, whose interviews continue to attract a good part of the millions of viewers who follow these talks.

Among those who have set foot on the set in recent years, there are all kinds of well-known professionals: from international singers to Hollywood actors and actresses, including politicians and some of the most successful Spanish athletes. Many of them have visited the Pablo Motos program on several occasions, although there are many other famous faces from our country who have not been lucky enough to be invited.

One of those who has never visited Pablo Motos has been the actor and comedian Pedro Ruiza regular face on television in our country. The comedian, an expert in giving his opinion on social networks, had not spoken out on this topic until now, but, in response to questions from many followers in recent weeks, he has finally broken his silence to talk about the reasons for his absence in ‘El Hormiguero’ during its almost 20 years of broadcast.

They ask Pedro Ruiz why they don’t invite him to ‘El Hormiguero’ and this is his answer

«I have spoken well many times about ‘El Hormiguero’ and ‘La Revuelta’. These days I have gone to the movies a lot and I have met many people, I mean it honestly, word of honor, and I have been asked many times why I have never been to ‘El Hormiguero’», commented the presenter in response to the doubts that some have raised during his cinematic outings these Christmas days. Regarding the program from Jaén, he has said that he has not attended “because it takes less time”, although he admits to taking «good with Broncano».









Pedro Ruiz has assured that he cannot respond for his non-invitation to the Trancas y Barrancas program: «I have no answer. Well, I have my own answer, my own version, but I’m not going to tell it“, admitted the comedian, who referred the questions to Antena 3’s own space. “In any case what you should do is ask them», he recalled.

The reasons why Pedro Ruiz has not attended Pablo Motos’ program

The television presenter has admitted that There are “three reasons” for which he may not have been invited. «One, because they didn’t like mewhich is logical. Two, because they don’t dare. And three, because they don’t let them», Ruiz has pointed out about these reasons.

Despite everything, the comedian has indicated that he does not believe that there is any reason for his absence: «I don’t think so, because they are programs that boast of freedom. I have my version, but maybe it’s because some saving reason», he concluded.