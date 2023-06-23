The Pedro Reyes exhibition at the Lisson gallery combines his graphic work on amate paper with monumental sculptures carved in volcanic stone. George Darrell (Courtesy Lisson Gallery)

At the center of his new exhibition, Pedro Reyes has placed Stop. The sculpture is a large white dove carved from marble. The most recognized symbol of the anti-war movement is, at the same time, an open hand, the essential tool of the job. The piece was inspired by the message with which the carioca playwright Augusto Boal closed his correspondence: Peace, not passivity. “We lack symbols or ways of talking about the need to curb bellicosity,” explains the Mexican artist. The Russian invasion of the Ukraine has triggered a race among European countries to arm themselves and has undone a long way gone by the organizations in favor of peace that have been born since the 1960s.

Among the exhibited works there is recognition of a generation of diplomats who fought to limit the power of the powers. In The treaty, a two meter high sculpture carved in volcanic stone, two hands join in a handshake that closes an agreement. “It represents two pairs at the same height, there are no hierarchies”, affirms the sculptor, who recalls that most among 95 countries The countries that have signed the nuclear weapons non-proliferation treaty are mostly nations from Scandinavia and the global south, such as Latin America and Africa. “We cannot wait for the change to come from the north, the countries of the south have significant influence. We live kidnapped by this threat of nuclear winter due to tensions between the United States, Russia and China”, says the creator, who has been involved with the issue for some years.

Pedro Reyes poses in front of his sculpture ‘Tlatoani’. Louis Paul Beauregard

The treaty, a sculpture completed this year, becomes relevant. At the end of November 2023, the second meeting of the parties to the treaty will take place before the United Nations Council. Mexico will be the president of the event. According to Reyes, this is the continuation of a diplomatic tradition of non-intervention and the fight to stop the proliferation of weapons that lived its most brilliant period in 1967 in Tlatelolco with the signing of the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean. . This milestone earned Mexico its only Nobel Peace Prize, which ended up in 1982 at the hands of Alfonso García Robles, a foreign official who had world peace among his obsessions.

Lisson exhibits, from this Saturday until September, the new works that are added to the themes that the artist and sculptor has been working on for a long time. It is surprising to know that this is the first solo exhibition that a gallery in Los Angeles has dedicated to Reyes, a leading figure in the North American country. This is thanks, perhaps, to the explosion of spaces that has occurred in the last year (Lisson herself disembarked from London in mid-April), which indicates the burning temperature of the market in one of the richest areas of the United States. . Before Reyes finished giving the tour to the press, a collector dressed in sportswear and running shoes had already purchased one of his sculptures.

Reyes’ nostalgia for the past does not end in the Mexico of the Tlatelolco treaty. It goes back several centuries. Among the works, made in the last three years in his house-studio south of Mexico City, there is also a jadeite Chac Mool, a red tezontle sculpture and some large paintings made on amate paper, made from the pulp of tropical trees, cooked in water with lime and flattened with rocks. A voluminous work of a human skull cannot be missing, one of the objects that Reyes admits “obsesses Mexicans”.

One of the corners of Lisson is occupied by the oval face of a pre-Hispanic woman. She is Cihuacóatl, one of the fertility goddesses of the ancient Mexicans. The deity recalls one of the controversies that Reyes faced recently. Last fall, Claudia Sheinbaum, the mayoress of the Mexican capital, revealed that the artist was working on a work that would replace an important statue of Christopher Columbus, a character whose historical relevance has changed in the light of this century. When Reyes revealed the model he was working on, that of a woman with indigenous features, the response was not as expected. The controversy forced the authorities to withdraw the commission from Reyes, who unveiled in 2022 a giant sculpture of a Nahuatl woman on the banks of San Antonio. citlati It was also commissioned by the authorities of the Texan city.

Reyes considers that his work as a sculptor is a synthesis of the clash between the great schools of Mexican art. On one side is the nationalist school, headed by artists such as Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, José Clemente Orozco and David Alfaro Siqueiros, who were inspired by the labor movements and the Marxist proletariat as a form of resistance to the capitalist drive. La Ruptura modified technique and creative influences for decades. With a long list of exponents, among them Vicente Rojo, Rufino Tamayo, Pedro Coronel, Manuel Felguérez, Francisco Toledo and several others, the generation had many disciples.

Reyes affirms that he is between those two forces. He inherited the forms of work that have united the two groups confronted by art historians. Reyes preserves, for example, the stone carving made by human hands. This in times where the majority of sculptures in this material are made with robots. “Every time this happens, six people lose their jobs,” he says. His production in his stylized house in Coyoacán, south of Mexico City, has managed to revive the importance of the proletariat and the great schools of the

