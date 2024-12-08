Fans
With a career of more than 50 years of journalism, the man from Albacete is a benchmark for informative rigor. Recently retired, he promises to remain active, even in sports
With more than 50 years of journalism under his belt, Pedro Piqueras (Albacete, 1955) is a true reference for informative rigor. Coming from a Madrid family but with an athletic feeling, he recently retired and promises to remain active, even in sports.
-Now that you have free time, are you going to…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Pedro #Piqueras #prefer #womens #football #purer #money #doesnt #rule
Leave a Reply