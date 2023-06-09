The Chilean Pedro Pineda (40 years old) is part of a generation of entrepreneurs that in recent years has revolutionized traditional businesses through technology. But the CEO of one of Latin America’s most promising tech investment firms, Fintual, is feeling a bit paranoid. He fears that an artificial intelligence (AI) actor will enter his business and wipe it off the map, as he confessed to EL PAÍS in an interview conducted this week at his operations center in Chile, located in the Providencia municipality, near the epicenter of the demonstrations of the social outbreak of 2019.

In 2016, he founded Fintual together with his partners Agustín Feuerhake, Omar Larré and Andrés Marinkovic. She was the first 100% digital mutual fund manager to invest in ETFs (exchange-traded investment instruments that track stock indices from around the world). The simplicity of the mechanism and the use of technology allowed them to charge commissions much lower than those of the market: between 0.49% and 1.19% per year. And its originality caught the attention of the young public, eager to find tailor-made savings and investment alternatives, because the existing industry seemed far away and difficult to understand. The name of your funds depending on the level of risk? Risky Norris, Moderate Pitt, Very Conservative Streep either Conservative Clooney.

Today, the average age of those who bet on Fintual is 34 years old and they already have 85,000 clients in Chile. In Mexico, where the company landed in 2021, they already number 7,000 and are growing at double-digit monthly rates. “Our goal is to reach 20,000 by the end of the year,” explains Pineda, who is betting that, in the medium term -two and a half to three years- the North American country will be its main market.

He receives EL PAÍS in an old house, with a glass dome where Start-up Chile, the entrepreneurship accelerator of the state agency Corfo and Telefónica. Several floors remodeled so that its little more than 100 workers feel at ease. The place has a music room, a gym, several lounges, a space to play chess with deep blue armchairs that contrast with the white of the walls, and a dining area (with a coffee maker and biscuits that everyone can take out and eat). .

He wears jeans, a faded green sweatshirt, and sneakers. He does not like to give interviews and is very careful about his privacy, but in this conversation -exceptionally- he shares his vision of business and life, deeply marked by his family: his wife and his two small children, less than three years old. .

Three races in seven years

You are visiting Chile. Nine months ago she moved to Mexico City, where Fintual has its office on the eighth floor of a modern building in the Anzures neighborhood.

Pineda has Chilean nationality, but was born in Mexico. His father was president of the student union of the Catholic University of Valparaíso when the coup d’état took place in 1973 in Chile. He was from the left and had to go into exile in Belgium, where he studied for a doctorate in Sociology, although he did his thesis in a small town in the State of Veracruz, in Mexico, where he studied peasant life in the area. Pedro was born there, who returned to Chile at the age of three with his family, who settled in the southern city of Puerto Montt. When he graduated from high school he settled in the Chilean capital and enrolled in Astronomy at the University of Chile. His curiosity to learn new things and his passion for understanding earthquakes led him to study Geophysics in parallel and then, in addition, Industrial Civil Engineering. He has won all three races in seven years.

He worked in some companies like Oracle and Cencosud, but he wanted to undertake. Thus he set out on his way as an entrepreneur, always linked to technology, until he met his current partners and they decided to launch into the world of investments. They did it. In 2018, YCombinator – one of the world’s leading tech start-up accelerators, founded by Silicon Valley guru Paul Graham – chose them to participate in its program. Doors began to open for them and they focused on growing their business. They were established as General Fund Administrator (AGF) regulated by the Commission for the Financial Market in Chile (CMF) and began to look at other markets. In November 2021, Fintual closed an investment round of 39 million dollars, which was led by Sequoia Capital, one of the largest venture capital companies in the world (the same one that had previously invested in companies such as Apple, Google, AirBnB , Zoom, among other greats in the world of technology). Pedro Pineda couldn’t believe it. From then on, the company entered the exclusive club of the most valued digital ventures in Latin America and landed in Mexico.

Today, Fintual manages 700 million dollars between the two operations and their plans are ambitious: they want, in a decade, to reach sales between 100 to 150 million dollars and open the stock market in the United States. “Mexico is big enough to do it,” says Pedro. Later, he advances, they plan to look at other markets. Spain is on his radar. “It gives me the feeling that since it is a developed country, there is less hunger and there are fewer entrepreneurs, everything is more or less fine”, he says. And he explains it: “It’s not that we are more bosses that the Spanish [más inteligentes]but we have more needs”.

To achieve their goals, Pineda knows they have to keep up with technology. “I am paranoid that someone with artificial intelligence will come along and take us off the map. I don’t want what happened to Kodak to happen to us,” he says, referring to the international photographic equipment company. And he adds: “Artificial intelligence is a huge opportunity. It’s been six months since ChatGPT came out and no one understands much. If there is going to be an investment company with artificial intelligence, I want to be me.

For this, at their Mexican headquarters they opened an artificial intelligence department where they are studying how to incorporate this technology in customer service, but also in investment management. And they wrote a document that they seek to publish in a scientific journal on this matter.

An optimist in the face of AI

Pineda is not afraid of artificial intelligence. And he talks about the debate that some gurus of this technology opened – among them Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, whom the founder of Fintual knows – about the threat of misused AI. The Chilean believes that there are more opportunities that can open up for the planet: “Perhaps we are going to work less and have more time to raise our children and teach them to be better people, to contribute to their countries. My look is more optimistic and I think it will be beneficial”.

Although today he is in the world of entrepreneurship, Pedro recognizes himself as a scientist. He has had approaches to the world of science and has evaluated, together with Francisco Brieva –former president of the National Commission for Scientific and Technological Research, which today is the National Agency for Research and Development– creating a research center on a topic where Chile has some technological advantage. But he says it’s still too early.

“The truth is that I don’t have a penny. They told me ‘let’s do it’, but maybe I was too far ahead of myself. My wife is a scientist, so we would love that, to give money to science for some development, ”she says thinking about the future. But she picked up the glove of the Chilean Science Minister, Aysén Etcheverry, who called on the private world to collaborate on scientific issues. For this reason, on this trip to Chile, he scheduled a meeting with her to present some ideas: “Artificial intelligence is changing the world drastically and Chile is not there. I think there is a huge opportunity.”

In any case, Pineda’s short-term plans are more specific. It is already clear that she will live in Mexico until December of this year. Although he is happy with his life in Mexico City and confesses that he would stay longer, on January 2, 2024 he returns to Chile. He is part of a deal he made with his wife for her to come back to his job. They will spend at least a year and a half in Santiago for her to finish paying for her doctorate, and then one of her options is to go live in Puerto Natales, in the heart of Chilean Patagonia, where Fintual has one of her offices.

“I don’t like Santiago so that my children can grow up. I want them to go to the school on the corner and I don’t want to spend an hour in traffic to go to an elite establishment. I don’t want to live in a boring neighborhood either, ”he says, referring to the areas where the wealthy class of Santiago lives.

Before leaving for Mexico, Pineda lived in the Bellas Artes neighborhood, at the very epicenter of the 2019 social explosion demonstrations. He remembers that he was walking to work and “ate a tear gas from time to time”, but that he did not He felt that the country was coming to an end and appreciated how the process was conducted in a democratic manner. “I lived in Puerto Montt in the 90s, where although there was segregation, it wasn’t that much,” says one of the stars of Latin American technological entrepreneurship who, however, has simple dreams, like living again in the peaceful and cold Chilean south. .