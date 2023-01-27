At 10 am on a Monday in December, a seventy-year-old man entered the Da Vinci Clinic, in Barueri, a city in Greater São Paulo, to undergo an evaluation. He was in a wheelchair, with his left leg amputated. He was welcomed by the inspiration that took him there: Pedro Pimenta, partner and CEO of the company opened in mid-2021. A tetra-amputee, Pimenta impresses with his autonomy and skill with his four prostheses, his personal resilience and his entrepreneurial vision. In everyday activities, he drives, shaves, types on his smartphone. In the company, he has a transversal role. He is the clinic’s poster boy, with his image explored in banners, social networks and other marketing materials, and also works in the administrative, financial and operational areas. He applies the knowledge acquired in his graduation in economics at the University of South Florida (USF), in the United States, and in his almost ten-year experience at Hanger, Inc., leader in prostheses and orthoses in the American market. There, the model is one of integration between personalized products and services to patients — the same as practiced at Da Vinci. “We have this line of activity that encompasses everything. We sold the complete rehabilitation”, said Pimenta, who, in addition to being CEO, is a lecturer and writer, author of the book Superar é Viver (Leya, 2014).

Pedro Pimenta was affected by bacterial meningitis in 2009, when he was 18 years old. He was hospitalized for six months, had two comas and underwent numerous surgeries. The disease took a heavy toll: amputation of both legs above the knees and both arms above the elbows. He sought treatment from specialists and began to attend fairs and rehabilitation congresses in his wheelchair, helped by family members. In one of them, he met the Irishman Kevin Carroll, vice-president of the American company Hanger, who saw in Pimenta the possibility of making him the world’s first case of a 100% independent tetra-amputee and rehabilitated with full use of four prostheses. He took it to the United States, where he underwent training with war veterans. At the end of 2010, Pimenta was walking, confident and independent. He remained in American territory to study and work at Hanger itself.

BUSINESS PLAN During the pandemic, Pedro Pimenta was working from home in Brazil and contacted Jairo Blumenthal, a reference in rehabilitation in Latin America. He presented the clinic’s business plan to the specialist, who was already an entrepreneur in the field and promptly accepted the proposal to become a partner. “Large structure, integrated workshop, no rooms, better employees. That was the plan,” said Pimenta. They added Leandro Silva, one of the most experienced prosthetists in the country, and Mônica Yamaoka, a physiotherapist with 40 years of experience in the rehabilitation of amputees, to the project.

Da Vinci left the drawing board and today, after a year and a half of operations, it is one of the best structured clinics in the sector. “Here you have an appointment only for entry, no exit time. And there is integration between the patient and the families”, said the CEO. After evaluation and report, the exact mold of the body is made to fit the prosthesis. In complex cases, such as bionic hands and knees, materials are purchased and shipped to Germany for assembly. In Da Vinci’s workshop, the final adjustments are made. Then comes the part of physiotherapy and motor coordination.

Business is going well, according to Pimenta, without disclosing numbers. “We almost doubled the service target to be achieved in the first 12 months set out in the business plan,” he said. For the future, the strategy is to build a sponsorship program to cover the costs of treatments — Da Vinci already guides patients with crowdfunding. “We spoke with large companies to sponsor amputees and, at the end of the process, even provide them with employment.” It is also in the clinic’s sights to open internships, courses and advance in partnerships with the Lucy Montoro Rehabilitation Network, of the São Paulo government, and the Association for Assistance to Disabled Children (AACD). In addition to opening other clinics. “Scaling the business without having to clone myself,” said Pimenta. Multiply the overrun. Like that gentleman who entered the clinic in a wheelchair and will soon be walking out.