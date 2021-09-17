Why is a traditional brokerage entering the asset management market?

Nova Futura has a 38-year history and is a well-established brand with individuals. This movement was amplified by the situation. A one-off change, which was the drop in the Selic rate, and another more structural one, which was the Social Security reform, led a greater number of people to discover the investments.

Did this change the broker’s activities?

Yes, but it wasn’t the only cause. In addition to these changes in the economic situation having encouraged more people to diversify, technology has made digitalization cheaper and easier.

Like this?

I have more than 38 years in the profession. When I started working, anyone who wanted to buy or sell a stock had to call their broker, talk to a broker, and define the trade. This broker would call a floor operator to close the deal. This entire operation was time-consuming and expensive. This situation lasted until the past decade. Currently, I log into my mobile app and do the same thing in seconds, without talking to anyone, and for a fraction of the price.

By offering funds, isn’t the broker cannibalizing your business?

No. Brokers have diversified in recent years and we were no exception. In addition to providing brokerage services, we distribute around 100 investment funds from different managers on our platform. And the market has grown a lot, there are around 3.8 million individuals on the stock exchange. This allows brokers to further diversify their activities. If some clients stop trading stocks and start investing only in funds, this will not disrupt activities, as the market has grown a lot.

And why launch your own funds?

We launched a recommended stock portfolio in 2016. The return in this period has been 200% of the Ibovespa variation. To make life easier for customers, we are going to turn this strategy into an equity fund.

Will it be the only release?

No. We have just launched a multi-strategy multimarket fund. Next, we are going to take advantage of the trajectory of rising interest rates and launch a fixed income fund.

BLACKROCK LAUNCHES US INDEX ETF

BlackRock and bank B3 will launch four new Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDR) backed by funds that replicate stock indices, the Exchange Traded Funds (ETF). The new BDRs will track US indices dedicated to the financial system, clean energy and stocks of large US and non-US corporations. They will be exclusive to qualified investors, who have more than R$1 million. 69 BDRs of ETFs have already been launched at B3, 45 of which are accessible to individuals.

NUBANK AND CREDITAS PARTNERSHIP

Nubank announced on Monday (13) a partnership with fintech Creditas, which provides loans guaranteed by real estate and cars. The association will allow Nubank clients to access financing through its platform. She also guaranteed the digital bank an option to become a minority shareholder of Creditas, being able to acquire an equity stake of up to 7.7% of the capital of fintech. In addition to working with loans, Creditas operates as an insurance broker.

RECEIVABLES MARKETPLACE FOR FUNDS

The Captalys digital credit platform will launch a receivables marketplace. The objective is to increase the transactions of larger companies with suppliers and customers, through the granting of loans to small and medium-sized companies. The marketplace will operate under the FinanFor brand, acquired two years ago by Captalys, and aims to facilitate the participation of investment funds in the purchase of receivables from large drawees, a market still dominated by traditional financial institutions.

ON THE HIGH

0.92%

It is the potential growth of the Brazilian GDP forecast for 2022. In the following two years it should be 1.12% and 1.31%. These are the predictions of the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea) in a study published on Monday (13). Potential GDP tries to project the economic growth rate that is possible with the resources already available in the economy without creating new pressures on the inflation rate. Researchers at Ipea estimate that the economy presents an idleness between 4% and 6%.

LOW

5.2 points

It was the fall of the Industrial Entrepreneur Confidence Index (Icei) in September, informed the National Confederation of Industry on Tuesday (14). After four consecutive highs, the indicator dropped to 58 points. The Icei remains above the historical average of 54 points, despite the optimism being less intense and less widespread. 1,611 entrepreneurs were interviewed, 635 from small companies, 608 from medium companies and 368 from large companies, between the 1st and 9th of September.