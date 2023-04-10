Throughout all the live action series that he has had Star Warsthere is no doubt that by far the most successful has been The Mandalorianwhich captured the hearts of fans due to its two stars, Grogu and Command. And just now, in the framework of the third wave of chapters, some have realized that they have been somewhat left out.

This brings us to the show’s executive producer, Rick Famuyiwa, has commented that the character incarnated by Peter Pascal He is no longer the protagonist of this story, this due to a plot twist that took place. It’s not something that comes as a surprise, as fans have been slowly taking notice as the episodes air.

Here’s what the producer said in a new interview:

I think the journey that the production has taken is interesting. Now we are at a point where it is inevitable to wonder what the title means. Bo-Katan Kryze possesses the Darksaber. There were a lot of expectations around what could be expected to happen when Din Djarin had it. But the heiress holds it. Who is the Mandalorian right now? So, I’m convinced it could be anyone. It’s a point he tries to make in several different ways.

For those who haven’t noticed, right now Bo Katan He is the one who is taking the spotlight of the program, since he has rescued Command on a couple of occasions already, as well as led some rescue missions. To this is added that she has been the only one authorized to remove the case and that she has not been exiled from this community.

Remember that every Wednesday a new episode premieres on DisneyPlus.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: That more secondary role began to be noticed since they showed us the separate story in which we see a subject of the empire who seeks redemption, giving him little more than half a chapter. Also, Bo-Katan has had more of a presence than he ever had in the series before.