The new ‘Fantastic Four’ movie began to give more details about its cast, since the Chilean actor Peter Pascal would have been confirmed to play Reed Richardsknown as Mr. Fantastic, in the reboot carried out by Marvel and that would see the light of day in 2025. In this way, in the absence of official confirmation from the studio, the rumors about his inclusion in the cast would have been true, so which would be the second time that the artist would be involved in a superhero project after his participation in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.

However, the participation of Peter Pascal In this film it was only one of the rumors regarding the cast and, with its confirmation, other names gained a lot of strength to play the other members of the famous superhero team.

What would be Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Fantastic Four’?

The 48-year-old Chilean actor, who participated in ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘The Last of Us’, ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, among others; would give life to Reed RichardsMr. Fantastic in the new movie ‘Fantastic Four’ what will you do Marvel. This news emerged after the SlashFilm medium confirmed it, according to its sources.

Pedro Pascal played Din Djarin in 'The Mandalorian' and Joel Miller in 'The Last of Us'. Photo: LR/Disney+/HBO composition

“The news was initially reported by Daniel RPK; but, according to sources close to the project who spoke to /Film, Pascal has officially signed on. Although Daniel RPK’s report says that Pascal is in talks, /Film’s source says the deal is closed and should be announced soon,” said the outlet.

What other actors will be in the ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot?

For now, the participation of Peter Pascal It would be the only one confirmed, although not officially, but there are more rumors related to who will play the other members of the famous team. One of the names that is gaining more and more strength is that of Vanessa Kirby (‘Hobbs & Shaw’, ‘Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1’, ‘Napoleon’) as Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, wife of Mr. Fantastic.

Those who would complete the quartet of superheroes would be Joseph Quinn (‘Stranger Things 4’) as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (‘The Punisher’, ‘The Bear’, ‘Andor’) as Ben Grimm, the Thing.

However, not only the protagonists would already be confirmed, but also the villain would have an interpreter, since – as reported by Jeff Schneider – the Spanish actor Javier Bardem would be Marvel’s main option to take the role of Galactus, the ‘Devourer of Worlds’. ‘.