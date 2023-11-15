At the moment the Marvel cinematic universe is not going through its best streak as in previous years, the proof of this is box office disasters like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and more recently with The Marvels, with which they end the year 2023. However, it seems that they already have a plan in hand, and that includes bringing quite well-known actors into the equation, with a revelation that perhaps not many saw coming.

According to what the portal known as deadlinemany of the sources in the Hollywood world mention that Peter Pascal is in talks with Marvel Studios to participate in the adaptation of The Fantastic Four of the MCU. The most striking thing is that it is not a minor role or anything like that, but it could give life to no more and no less than Reed Richards, that is, the Mr. Fantastic, with the powers of stretching to unimaginable distances.

For those who don’t know him, Reed Richards is a brilliant scientist and de facto leader of the superhero team known as “The Fantastic Four.” Along with Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing), Reed Richards becomes one of the team’s founders after an experimental space flight grants them superhuman powers. So it could be said that Pedro Pascal will be the leader of them all.

It is worth mentioning that many have mentioned Pascal as a smart decision on Disney’s part, given that he has become a very sought-after actor, starting with roles like Command of Mandalorian and continuing with some more that have left people surprised. His biggest highlight has been playing Joel in the series The Last of Usalready signing for a second season that will supposedly begin filming in a couple of months.

Since he is quite a popular celebrity, it is possible that he will help place The 4 Fantastic in good box office place. Regardless of whether people are interested in MCU or not. The film is planned to be released on May 2, 2025.

Via: deadline

Editor’s note: It would make all the sense in the world for them to end up giving him the role in question, given that the MCU needs big names in acting to make a comeback at the box office. And giving Reed Richards a new look may also be the right idea.