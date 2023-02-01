One of the most important programs today is Saturday night Live, the same that is presented by the chain nbc, and of course, it stands out mainly for bringing the best entertainment guests. And now someone very special will arrive to talk about his most recent projects, and that person is the actor from Chile, Pedro Pascal.

This has been presented through an entertaining trailer in which we see Pascal tour the studio where the program is recorded, the funniest thing is to see a scene similar to the series of The Last of Us. And it is that it is appreciated that it threatens who appears to be a clicker, however, it is only about someone from production who is wearing a costume.

Pedro Pascal is here (and he’s not alone) pic.twitter.com/zqiqKbgNbD — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 1, 2023

The most curious thing is that Pascal will be the host of the show on this occasion, but it is not ruled out that at some point he will talk about the program that is currently being broadcast by HBO Max. The public also expects to learn more about The Mandalorianshow of Star Wars It will premiere its third season in March.

Remember that the show will air next February 4 in nbc and also on the streaming service, Peacock.

Via: snl

Editor’s note: Now that he is part of The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal has just raised his popularity to the skies. And in fact, now is the time for Marvel or DC to incorporate it into their hero movies.