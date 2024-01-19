Although the series of The Last of Us from HBO faithfully follows the original Naughty Dog game, it also presented us with a series of original ideas and moments that were not present in the 2013 title. In this way, many wonder if the second season will adapt the death of Joel, something that has been questioned with recent statements by Pedro Pascal.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Pascal was questioned about possible changes to the story of The Last of Us Part II in the HBO series. Although the actor who plays Joel is not entirely sure about the events we will see in the future, leaves the door open to possible changes, including the fate of his character. This is what he said about it:

“I think they will always find ways to take advantage of the incredible original material that they have and surprise us with how they can use that material in a different format, like a television show. But I don't want to spoil it for anyone, and the truth is that I still don't have all the information.”

As many probably already know, Joel is murdered in the early hours of The Last of Us Part II, and her participation in the sequel is limited to a series of memories in Ellie's section. Taking into account that this decision caused a great stir in the community at the time, it does not sound unreasonable to think that Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the creators of the series, are willing to explore a story where the protagonist that we all know does not lose his life, or at least not in the way we all know.

Of course, at the moment there is no official information about the story that we will see in the second season of The Last of Us from HBO, but as production progresses, more details will come to light, and It is very likely that in the future we will have a clear idea of ​​the type of adventure that awaits us. On related topics, we already know who Abby will be in this series. Likewise, here you can check our review of The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

Editor's Note:

I don't think they're going to let Joel live. However, it is very likely that events will change a little. Instead of Joel dying at the beginning, he will surely perish in the second or third chapter. His death is extremely important to the narrative, as The Last of Us would not be The Last of Us without this event.

