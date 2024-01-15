Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin star in one of the most intense rivalries in world cinema. Both are competing fiercely for the award for best lead actor in a drama series. The brother of the remembered Macaulay Culkin was the winner in the last two awards ceremonies, which include the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards.

However, Pedro Pascal, star of the zombie series 'The Last of Us', surprised everyone with a practical joke when presenting the award for best supporting actor in a drama series. He left the audience speechless for a few seconds, but it was quickly revealed that he was not serious.

What joke did Pedro Pascal make to Kieran Culkin during the 2024 Emmys?

When Pedro Pascal was about to announce the nominees, he asked for a moment to make a “serious accusation” against Kieran Culkin, a figure in the series 'Succession'

“I want to stop for a second. A lot of people have asked me about my shoulder (the actor has had it bandaged for days). Tonight, I want to say that Kieran Culkin beat me up,” he said and caused laughter throughout the ceremony. He then announced the nominees for the respective category.

Who is Kieran Culkin, the brother of my 'Poor Angel' Macaulay Culkin?

Kieran Culkin, 41, began his acting career with his brother Macaulay Culkin in the memorable films 'Home Alone 1 and 2'. Kieran was always in the shadow of his brother's fame, but the roles have been reversed.

Kieran Culkin was also part of the film Scott Pilgrim. Photo: Sensacine.

Currently, Kieran is recognized as one of the best actors in the world thanks to his outstanding performance as Roman Roy in the HBO Max series 'Succession', which has swept nominations in various awards. For his role, the actor has won both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards in the category of best actor in a drama series for 'Succession'.

