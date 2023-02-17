The franchise of Star Wars Obviously it is divided into three generations, since first it began with the episodes that go in the middle of the story, then the prequels and finally, the arrival of the new generation of characters. And that same thing leads us to the fact that everyone has their favorite tape of him, and recently, the actor Pedro Pascal has revealed the one of his preference.

During the Late Night Show of Seth Myers, the protagonist of The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascalmentioned that his favorite chapter of the entire saga is The Return of the Jedi, film that closes the first trilogy. For his part, he has expressed how important it was to join a franchise that was formative for him, especially in terms of cinema.

Here his comment:

There had to be a re-release of the first one because I feel like I saw it in the movies. He was traumatized by the trash compactor. I distinctly remember Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and finally getting Return of the Jedi tickets, which is my favorite to be honest. It’s like we’re not allowed to admit it.

In fact, they talked about why this tape is not the favorite of many, commenting that it must surely be due to the characters that served for that touch of comedy during the adventure. Indeed, it is about the nice but so despised Ewoks.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It’s a good episode, and above all it has that epic denouement in which we see the redemption of Vader, who in the end disappears to leave as someone legendary.