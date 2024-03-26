A little over a year ago the series based on The Last of Us produced by HBOwhich has been liked by all types of audiences due to the fact that it was made as faithful as possible to the video game developed by Naughty Dog, as well as the addition of additional scenes that helped nourish the story. And of course, its success is due in part to the cast that has given life to the characters, being Peter Pascal who has surprised everyone and everyone with his interpretation of Joel Miller.

Season 2 of the series is currently filming in the Canadian province of British Columbia and the fellow Command in The Mandalorian, he finished all his parts just a month after they started doing work on the sets. That gives a fairly clear message to users who know the story of the second game, and why are we not going to see many scenes in which such an endearing character has an active participation.

Pedro Pascal has reportedly finished filming for 'THE LAST OF US' Season 2 He will begin filming for Marvels 'FANTASTIC FOUR' this summer (via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/T8nHq5FXES — ScreenTime (@screentime) March 25, 2024

Among the rumors there is talk that priority has been given to the scenes of Pascal so that he can immediately get to work on his next big projects, that includes the role he was given not long ago as Reed Richardswho is the elastic man of the Fantastic four of Marvel. Although other people have no doubt about what has happened to the actor, and the sad outcome that the character will have in the second season of this small screen adaptation.

Spoilers!

For those who have already played the 2020 title, which by the way, had a remaster this same year. At the beginning of The Last of Us Part II The strongest event in the game occurs, and that is precisely the death of Joel at the hands of Abby, since she is neither more nor less than the daughter of the doctor who was going to operate on Ellie in the first part, who only had the bad luck to get in the way of the protagonist saving his adopted daughter when he tried to save her. And at first she didn't have much weight in the plot.

After that, Abby finds out who he was and set out on a journey to get revenge on the person who ended up with her father, and also to redeem the fireflies, the group that wanted to save the world with the vaccine they were going to extract from Ellie. That brings us to the HBO series, because then we will witness this very thing, Pascal's fall on screen due to torture by this new character.

For now, the release date of the second season of The Last of Us, only it will arrive in 2025.

Via: Kotaku

Editor's note: That moment in the game is truly sad, so seeing it recreated now with flesh and blood actors will be worse, and even more so if they are going to add the brutal torture scenes from the game. Anyway, we'll have to wait until next year to see what happens.