On the occasion of the imminent release of the new TV series of HBO extension, The Last of Usthe colleagues of ign they interviewed the two stars of the show Pedro Pascal And Bella Ramsey. In addition to the interesting information and statements taken from this full-bodied video, there was obviously no lack of references to one of the most fearsome “races” of the fungal zombies present in the series (taken from the Naughty Dog video game): the Clickers.

In fact, the two actors talk about their reaction to the sight of these dangerous creatures, where Pascal (who plays Joel) seemed somewhere between fearful and disgusted, while the young Ramsey found them somewhat fascinating: “I found them in some ways beautiful” said the girl, who plays Ellie, “That’s probably the scariest thing, I think their beauty comes from the fact that they’re terrifying.”

Pascal himself somehow agreed with the words of the young woman, later defining the Clickers as a “monstrous, floral nightmare”.

The Clickers they owe their name to the iconic and terrifying sound they make, similar to gurgling “clicks”, which works as an alarm bell to keep away from him. They are completely blind creatures, but which have extremely developed hearing (which is enough to quickly find their prey and make cannon fodder).