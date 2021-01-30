The Castilla y León-Villa de El Espinar Open has been orphaned. Pedro Muñoz Asenjo, creator of the tournament and honorary president, former president of the Spanish Tennis Federations and of the Madrid Tennis Federation, president of the Spanish Association of Tennis Clubs and the Ibero-American Tennis Association, has died at 72 years of age due to coronavirus in the General Hospital of Segovia, where he had been hospitalized for several days.

Passionate about tennis, in 1986 he put himself at the service of the small tournament of a group of lovers of the racket at the El Espinar Station which became the Lord Winston’s National Tournament. That tournament became what is now known as ‘El Milagro de El Espinar’. In its years as a national tournament, several of the best players in the world and all of Spain passed through the espinariegas tracks. And when he became a Challenger ATP in 1991, he grew and grew until he was recognized as the Best Challenger in the World. Almost all the leaders of the last decades passed through El Espinar in the first steps of their careers, along with not a few consecrated people.

In 2001, Pedro Muñoz reached the presidency of the Madrid Tennis Federation. There he turned his sensitivity to the most disadvantaged, multiplied the tournaments and their support and his phrase “Do you know any number one or world champion who was not a child?” became maxim.

In 2005 he won the elections to the presidency of the Spanish Tennis Federation. During his tenure, the Davis Cup and Federation Cup teams were recognized as Spanish national teams, effective systems of inter-territorial solidarity were created and, finally, the 2008 Davis Cup semifinal between Spain and the United States in the Plaza de Las Ventas in Madrid it has remained as an event model. That same year the title was won in Mar del Plata, for the first time with the Spanish team as a visitor and for the first time on hard court.