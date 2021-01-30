The former president of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) Pedro Muñoz has died this Saturday at the age of 72 of age due to the coronavirus, according to the Open Castilla y León-Villa de El Espinar, a tournament of which he was the creator and of which he was its honorary president.

Pedro Muñoz became president of the RFET in 2005 and his mandate lasted until 2009. During this period, the Davis Cup and Federation Cup teams were recognized as Spanish teams., effective systems of inter-territorial solidarity were created and the Davis Cup was won in Mar del Plata for the first time with the Spanish team as a visitor and on hard court.