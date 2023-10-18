Enlarge the family. Pedro Moral, who was the ex-boyfriend of influencer Sheyla Rojas, used his official Instagram profile to give great news: he will be a father. Moral, who married Fabiola Garavito in 2020, will join the ranks of parents and decided to announce it with some affectionate snapshots showing the first ultrasound of the baby, whom they will welcome soon. Users on said social network wished Pedro and his wife the best.

“How good, you found a good woman”, “Life had prepared incomparable moments for you”, “Congratulations, blessings”, were some of the comments from Internet users.

