Pedro Martínez continues with his ascending progression on the ATP circuit and this Monday he took another step forward by beating Australian Aleksandar Vukic 7-5, 6-4 and 6-0 and qualify for the first time for the second round of Roland Garros (last year he fell in the first). The 23-year-old Valencian, a native of Alzira, won his first Grand Slam match this year at the Australian Open and now he will play another in Paris against the Italian Fabio Fognini or the Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin.

With 27 winners and 28 unforced errors, Martinez leaned on to make a solvent game and overcome the humidity and cold that it was on court 5 of the tournament complex. In addition, he was able to save 10 of the 11 break balls Vukic had available and break his serve six times. In the last set, Pedro was flawless, with just three unprovoked misses and 81% first serves inside.

