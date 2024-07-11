Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/07/2024 – 22:36

The president of the Agricultural Parliamentary Front (FPA), federal deputy Pedro Lupion (PP-PR), stated that the inclusion of animal proteins in the tax-free basic food basket in the regulation of the tax reform reflected the will of the majority of Congress. “This was the main point for the bench. We applaud the political decision of the rapporteur who avoided a bad dispute in the plenary. Most of the leaders did the math and saw that there would be a majority in favor of the inclusion, much higher than the 257 votes needed,” stated Lupion in a press conference after the approval of the regulation of the reform.

During the processing of the highlights, the government backed down and signed an agreement to include meat in the zeroed basic food basket. The rapporteur, federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), signaled that he would add it to the final text, but, due to the House’s rules, the highlight was voted on and approved.

The economic team was against the measure, due to the potential impact of the exemption on the general rate of Value Added Tax (VAT), despite the positive signaling from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. “We have already presented two studies that dispute the impact figures of 0.53 percentage points to 0.57 percentage points cited by the government. There is a lot of political discourse, there is a lot of political talk, a lot of people who said they wanted meat in the basic food basket, but did not take action to do so,” criticized Lupion, without naming names. “I do not know what calculations the government made to change its position. It was clear that there was a clash of opinions within the government itself,” he observed.

The chairman of the bench recalled that there was no agreement on the inclusion of meat in the exempt basic food basket with the Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), but that he agreed to the inclusion in the final stretch in the plenary due to the will of the favorable majority of the House. “President Lira took on the role of articulator on this issue and never stopped listening to us, often without agreeing with our requests. Our agenda was fully met”, stated Lupion.

He once again refuted the data presented by the economic team regarding the impact of animal proteins on the exempt basic food basket, which led Lira to deny the issue. “The impact of meat on the tax rate is not what Lira warned. Our economists have already discussed this with him for long hours. Many states already have up to five proteins in the basic food basket, so the impact has already been felt. We are just maintaining what is reasonable,” he assessed.