The Spanish Pedro Lopeztechnical director of the Mexican women’s soccer team, assured this Sunday that soccer in his country must learn from how the Liga MX Femenil de México works at the media level to generate value for the players.

“In the Mexican league there are some aspects that are quite developed. All the broadcasts, the attendance of the public at the stadiums. Mediatically, this league is very powerful. If you have any social network, you will receive information, the videos of the plays, the images of the full stadiums. It is pure spectacle, ”he explained.

López arrived at the bench of the Mexican team of women last September, after guiding Spain to the titles of the World Sub’20 last year and three of the Eurocopa Sub’19.

The strategist admitted that the popularity that the Women’s MX League He has made his compatriots like Jennifer Hermoso, midfielder for Tuzas del Pachuca, and Milagros Martínez, coach of Juárez FC, come to work in the country.

The Spanish Pedro López directing a match of the Mexican Women’s National Team / @Miseleccionfem

“There are not many leagues in the world that can have this level and diffusion. That, well used, will make it an element of dissemination of women’s soccer throughout the country, that all girls can have their references and more and more fans and players will be generated ”, she added.

Although he described as positive the state of the Women’s MX Leaguefounded in 2017 and that the last final had an audience of more than 5.3 million people, admitted that it can still grow in the development of minor players.

“The structures in Spain from smaller categories, 6, 8, 10, 12 years old, are highly developed both in clubs and in competitions. That way, when the players reach adulthood, they have a soccer education, some concepts, a professional and elite lifestyle,” he said.

Pedro Lopez replaced Mónica Vergara in the Mexican team, fired after failing to qualify for Mexico to the World Cup this year.

Vergara failed, despite the fact that in her process, which began in January 2021, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) gave support like never before to the women’s Tri, that each FIFA date had activity with friendly matches or concentrations, in addition to hosting the Pre-World Cup and the Pre-Olympic at home. “The Mexican player is talented, with quality and ability. Physically there are also powerful and fast players. The area for improvement is in taking advantage of all this and putting it at the right time, that makes sense. When a player takes it out, it’s because they interpret or understand when and where to take it out,” López said.

The main goal of Spanish is to lead Mexico to the 2027 World Cup, which would mean the fourth in the history of the Tri, who attended those of 1999, 2011 and 2015. Also, the FMF wants Mexico to be among the eight best teams in the FIFA ranking; It is currently 35. “I would like to provide all the players in the country with a culture of sports and women’s soccer. Trying to help the younger players with the experience I’ve had in world championships in lower categories and open their minds and eyes to what happens on the pitch when they do something”.

Pedro Lopez He is undefeated in command of Mexico, with a draw with Chile in October 2022 in his debut and a victory over Nigeria and a draw with Costa Rica in the Revelations Cup, a friendly tournament that the Mexicans could win if they beat Colombia this Tuesday. “I would like to implement a style of play that appeals to the Mexican spectator, who I think likes teams that take the initiative, have the ball, but also speed. Don’t take a step back, but forward. That they press, that that courage of the character of Mexico is shown in the field, “said López.