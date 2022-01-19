UCAM CF and Pedro López Galisteo (1995, Mérida) reached an agreement for the 26-year-old goalkeeper to join the club’s discipline. He is an agile goalkeeper despite his size that brings a lot of sobriety under the sticks. The player from Extremadura was trained in the foundations of Real Betis Balompié. After debuting with Betis Deportivo as a youth, the player from Mérida continued adding minutes in the Verdiblanca youth academy. In the 2013/14 season he made his debut with the first team at just 19 years old, replacing Adán and being the architect of an incredible comeback at home against Real Valladolid.

Between the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons, the new university goalkeeper accumulated 42 games with the Betis subsidiary in the bronze category. In 2016/17 he left on loan to Atlético Sanluqueño after Betis Deportivo relegated. In Sanlúcar de Barrameda he played 10 games in the first round and returned to the Verdiblanco subsidiary where he played 13 and managed to be promoted to Second Division ‘B’ in an exciting playoff against Lorca Deportiva.

The 2017/18 campaign was important for Pedro López. The player from Extremadura played 29 games with the Bético subsidiary and had the opportunity to play 5 games in the First Division, leaving results such as a goalless draw at the Calderón against Atlético de Madrid and a draw (2-2) in the Seville derby.

After ending his relationship with Real Betis, Pedro López signed with Deportivo Fabril where he played 13 games and his next destination was Burgos where he accumulated 12 starts. Last season, the player from Mérida had one of his best individual seasons at Villanovense, where he played 24 games and conceded 14 goals. His good work served him so that Extremadura UD noticed him to join the ranks of the Barça team. Pedro López played 5 games with the team before being released just a few weeks ago.