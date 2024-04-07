Unexpected. He Team 5 continues to celebrate its 51st anniversary in style at the popular 'Coloso de José Díaz'. This Sunday, April 7, the group culminates with one last concert in Lima that promises to be just as good as the previous two presentations on April 5 and 6. However, last Saturday, the National Stadium fell into absolute silence due to an unexpected technical failure during Pedro Loli's first performance. We tell you all the details.

What happened to Pedro Loli during the Group 5 concert?

A few minutes before the long-awaited presentation of the Monsefuana group, Christian Yaipén He invited Pedro Loli, a former member of the orchestra, to appear on stage to sing 'Raise your hand'.

Everything was going well for the first few seconds; However, the audience witnessed a failure register and the speakers went silent. Loli continued singing even though her voice could not be heard. La República captured the exact moment when the damage occurred.

What was the public's reaction to the technical failure suffered by Group 5?

Those attending the event were initially surprised; However, in support of 'Golden group of Peru', the audience decided to sing out loud and help the artist sing. The sound came and went intermittently, but it did not prevent the Yaipén followers from continuing to sing the choruses of the mix that Loli had initially prepared.

At another time, Pepe Menis, entertainer and current performer of 'La culebrítica', went in front of the stage and sought to interact with the audience, successfully. After a few minutes, there was a pause that left the audience uncomfortable, who were waiting to hear the members' voices.

What happened after the technical incident in Group 5 at the National Stadium?

Fortunately, the concert did not present any other incidents, and the programming continued normally. Pedro Loli He returned to the stage to finish his presentation and continue singing more songs as a guest on the 51st anniversary of its creation. He sang the songs 'Morir de amor', 'I fell in love with you and what', among others.

Group 5 brought various luxury guests to the celebration of its foundation, such as Mike Bahía, Guaynaa, Ráfaga, Eva Ayllón, Mauricio Mesones, Alberto Barros and his wife and the Puerto Rican singer Eddy Herrera.

This Sunday concludes the celebration, which has four hours of concert per date. Group 5 also announced for the first time its collaboration with Guaynaa and Mike Bahía with the song titled 'You are not an angel'. With the Argentine group Ráfaga he also premiered the song 'I love you, my love'. On the other hand, Christian Yaipén and Elmer 'Chico' Yaipén presented their children as the new generation of the band.