During the early hours of last Friday, January 13, Pedro Loli was saved from losing his life after suffering a serious car accident in the city of Trujillo. Pedro Camus, a friend of the Peruvian singer, was in charge of publicly communicating this unfortunate news. “Returning from Huamanchuco to Trujillo we collided with another car that was coming in the opposite direction, we almost went into the abyss. Thank God we are here to tell it.”he indicated on his social networks.

How is Pedro Loli after suffering an accident in Trujillo?

According to the information provided by Pedro Loli’s friend, the singer was leaving a presentation in Trujillo when this event occurred. However, the vehicle in which the cumbiambero was found was not the one that suffered the worst, since the car with which he collided ended up being destroyed from the front.

He also pointed out that the member of Group 5 is still under observation despite not having suffered a fracture.

“We have multiple contusions, there are no fractures, which is the most important thing. The worst part was taken by the white car. Pedro Loli continues with pain and under observation ”, he added in his publication, which he accompanied with some images.

This is how the red car in which Pedro Loli was traveling was left. Photo: Facebook

Pedro Loli received emergency care

After a few hours, the singer was treated as an emergency at a local health center, where he is currently being treated for the severe bruises he has suffered as a result of the car accident.

Pedro Loli receives emergency care after an accident. Photo: Facebook

Pedro Loli mistreated a reporter when he was consulted about a food demand

Exploded! The cumbiambero Pedro Loli did not have the best of reactions when asked about his legal situation with his ex-partner Fiorella Méndez.

In the clip shared by the show program, Loli is heard threatening the journalist who asks her about this topic. “Listen to me, I’m going to tell you something… You’re going to deal with me, I’m telling you,” says the singer.