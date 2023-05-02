Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 3:16 p.m.



Pedro León, one of the captains and the most iconic player at Real Murcia, supports Mario Simón, who has been much questioned in recent hours: «He knows that the players are to the death with him. We all have to be one, we have shown it all year. We have to be all together, have zero doubts and know what we are at stake in these four games, “warns the Muleño.

The winger acknowledges that “I have been in football for many years and I see what happens with perspective; When things don’t go well, you always look at the coach and not at the twenty-three players, but the responsibility belongs to everyone. It is unfair to look only at him,” he acknowledges, sharing the blame among the entire squad of footballers who, on an individual level, have not met the expectations generated in these last three league duels against the Balearic Islands, Osasuna Promesas and Intercity Alicante.

Avoid “failure”



It is evident that the fans of Real Murcia are disappointed, although the team from Granada is still in a privileged position: «There are three games in which the objectives have not been achieved. Out of ten games we have only won two. After the current of illusion that we have generated, it is important to get into the ‘playoff’. It would be a failure not to be there. There are four finals left and we know what we are at stake and how important it is for the club. It is impossible to fight for the lead but we still have the ‘playoff’ and we have to qualify no matter what. I want to tell the fans that the team is going to leave everything to them.”

Amorebieta, Castellón and Eldense, three of the first four, future rivals: «We are realistic and we know what is coming. We were very excited about the three previous games because before we saw the first position feasible; Now we know that we have to get into the ‘playoff’, not doing so would be a failure for the club and the players. We face four tough opponents, but we are good, we don’t have to be afraid of anyone because we have one of the best squads in the group and we have to talk on the pitch. We are very excited, “says Pedro León.