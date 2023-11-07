Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 11:53



Pedro León and Rodri Ríos were two of the best players of the 2022-23 campaign. This was recognized by the AFE by awarding them at the gala held this Monday. Between them they scored 35 goals last season in the First Federation and both now wear the Real Murcia shirt. The Grana captain was declared the best player in Group 2 and Rodri Ríos received the ‘Quini Award’ for the 20 goals that made him top scorer in bronze football with AD Ceuta.

«For me it is a pride to be on the team where I was born. “I’m enjoying it, I play for pleasure and until it lasts,” said Pedro León after collecting the award from him. The awards, which celebrated their second edition, distinguish the best players, the top scorers and the goalkeepers with the fewest goals, in both men’s and women’s soccer, among other recognitions. The awards were awarded by the footballers through voting.