Thursday, August 3, 2023, 2:02 p.m.



| Updated 2:16 p.m.

Pedro José Noguera, of the Popular Party, was appointed mayor of Las Torres de Cotillas this Thursday after the resignation of his predecessor, María Eugenia Sánchez, for health reasons.

He was elected in the extraordinary plenary session held this Thursday thanks to the votes in favor of the municipal groups of the PP and Vox, thus maintaining the government coalition that came out of the polls last May. The former mayor attended this vote, without whose vote the popular candidacy would not have gone ahead, since the votes of PP (7) and Vox (4) totaled eleven, while the municipal group had ten supports to try to move forward that of Francisco Jesús López, former mayor of Las Torres and socialist municipal spokesman and number one on the most voted list in the 28-M elections.

The new mayor has an extensive municipal political career, since he served as a councilor for the government team of the Torreño City Council between 2003 and 2019. «It is a great responsibility, the greatest honor that a person who dedicates himself to his people can receive: being mayor of his homeland, whom I love and wish to help in any way I can. A position that I receive with pride, confidence and the maximum desire to work, which is born from the love I have for Las Torres de Cotillas,” said Noguera, who had fond memories for the former mayor in her inauguration speech.

Pedro José Noguera, this Thursday, with the staff of command.



Ayto.







Good health of the government project



Noguera emphasized the good health of the government project that he is leading now. «The person in charge changes, but the work team, the strategy, the will and the illusion remain the same. We will continue to govern in a serious, stable way and always thinking about the well-being of the residents,” he said, while inviting the opposition to do “responsible work and with constructive criticism, always respecting democracy and all Torreños, with the truth in front”.



The former mayor of Las Torres de Cotillas (2nd right) goes to the vote this Thursday to add her vote to the popular candidacy.



Ayto.







“Our support for the project of this government team remains intact. The change does not even affect the program, we have confidence in Pedro José because we know him perfectly and we know of his ability to work. We continue to trust that this coalition is the best for our people and that is how we will continue working”, reported the first deputy mayor, Isabel María Zapata.

«The doors of this Town Hall will always be open for all Torreños. This government team owes ourselves to each and every one of our neighbors and we will do so. I promise to do so,” said the new mayor.