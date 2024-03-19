Company disclosed information on its social media profiles; did not provide the cause of death

The owner of Livraria Cultura, Pedro Herz, died in the early hours of this Tuesday (19th March 2024), aged 83. The family used the profiles on social networks of the company to disclose the information, but without mentioning the cause of death. “His absence will be deeply felt, but his legacy will live on through the pages of the books he loved so much.”the statement states.

“Pedro Herz was a visionary in the publishing field, having played a fundamental role in the development and promotion of literature in our country. His passion for reading and his commitment to making books accessible to everyone have left an indelible mark on the literary community and beyond.”

BANKRUPTCY OF LIVRARIA CULTURA

The São Paulo Court had declared the bookstore bankrupt on February 9, 2023. The company appealed days later and claimed that it was up to date with its judicial recovery plan. The request was accepted, and the bankruptcy decree was suspended on February 16.

Cultura had its bankruptcy declared again in May 2023.

With the decision of the São Paulo Court of Justice, the company closed its doors, including its main store, in Conjunto Nacional on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. Culture achieved a injunction (provisional decision) at the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) in June 2023, which allowed the stores to reopen.