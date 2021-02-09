Pedro Heguy, the little 11-year-old polo player who had an accident last Friday, is still in critical but stable condition at the Santa Rosa Hospital. Although at first it was thought he could not be transferred to Buenos Aires until his clinical condition improved, in the afternoon it was learned that this Tuesday he will travel to continue his hospitalization at the Austral de Pilar Hospital.

Eduardo “Russo” Heguy had announced in the morning that his son Pedro would remain in intensive care at the “Lucio Molas” hospital in the capital of the Pampas through a video recorded in the very courtyard of that establishment.

“I would like to thank everyone, the prayers, the rosaries, the chains. The good energies that they are sending us. It is very important,” said the legendary polo player in a video sense.

Eduardo Heguy, Argentine polo legend and father of Pedro.

“This little window that you see behind, there is Pedro, in therapy”, he claimed. He explained that together with the mother, they can see him twice a day. “It is very hard”, confided the Pampean exolista.

“They are the worst moments of our lives. Accompanied, they give us enormous relief,” he confessed.

The “Russian” Heguy said that “things are going well but there is still a long way to go. There is a possible transfer to the Austral hospital. But the truth is that here the people of La Pampa, of ours, have behaved extraordinary,” he said.

“We have met the doctors at the Lucio Molas Hospital and they have saved his life. We are eternally grateful,” Heguy said.

Pedro Heguy had an accident last Friday, when he fell from his head horse. He had a double fracture in the base of the skull while playing a polo tournament at the Indios Chapaleufú club, in Intendente Alvear. He has already endured an operation lasting several hours, performed to lower the pressure generated by the injury.

The neurosurgeon Roberto de Rosas was consulted by the family and followed the care that the child received in the Pampean hospital. Pedro, as the family calls him, has already ingested milk and remains stable.