How long is an object useful? How many elements surrounded us and have now reached a state of obsolescence? The artist Pedro Guirao (Murcia, 1972) reflects on these questions in his new exhibition, ‘The useless life of objects’, which opened yesterday at the Párraga Center where it can be visited until June 1, from Monday to Friday, from 9 at 9 p.m.

A contemporary art exhibition that delves into the interaction we maintain with everyday objects, simple and of little value. The result comes after a research, production and exhibition project that meditates on the concepts of useful life, obsolescence and uselessness.

In this exhibition, curated by Jesús Nieto, the creator, graduated in Fine Arts from the Polytechnic University of Valencia, deals with everyday life, through common use, misuse and accident. The different interactions with the object seek to provoke sounds and changes of state to compose a vibrant landscape, thought of as a dialogue between two territories as antagonistic as they are imprecise: the useful and the useless.

The proposal is based on the nature of the invalid, from where it starts towards the construction of a new sound universe, which is in the antipodes of the pragmatic.

Pedro Guirao is a visual and sound artist. In his works, sound is an object with which he reflects and a point from which he looks at contemporary realities. He presents crossed dialogues between sound, object and image, which are related and articulated in a container space, real or virtual. He investigates the narrative and sensory capabilities of sound, experimenting with acoustic spatialization and perception techniques, through his constant collaboration in stage projects and the use of technology as a tool.

His training and his beginnings as a plastic artist mean that his approach to sound creation is strongly marked by the visual, although the image is sometimes not physically present. He uses the physical materiality of sound and its manipulation possibilities to build hybrid and imaginary landscapes. He has made sound designs for companies in Spain, France, Norway and Canada. Currently, he coordinates, together with the artist Eduardo Balanza, the Resonancias cycle in the Monotón space, in the Murcia Artillery Barracks.

For his part, the curator Jesús Nieto works within the limits of the living arts, questioning the stage and the narrative from any medium. His curiosity led him to work in performing arts with companies such as Teatro de los Sentidos and Teatro en el Aire. In addition, in 2007 he founded Onírica Mecánica, a contemporary creation project focused on sensory and object innovation and research.