On the night of January 9, 1959, the dam built in the course of the Tera River, Next to Lake Sanabria (Zamora)collapsed. Of the more than 500 inhabitants of Ribadelago, a town located about seven kilometers from the foot of the reservoir, 144 … They died drowned or dragged by the current. Most bodies could not recover and the town was totally razed.

The neighbors had observed cracks and water leaks, but those responsible ignored the warnings. They were eleven o’clock at night when the dam retaining wall, built by Moncabril hydroelectricit collapsed in a few seconds. A 150 -meter gap, still visible today, released the reservoir water. Eight million cubic meters descended towards the town while Many neighbors slept. In a few minutes, the waters of Lake Sanabria swallowed the body of most victims.

A woman from Ribadelagohearing the brush of the collapse, he told his neighbor: “It seems that all demons come.” She and her husband tried to save her three children, but none of the five bodies ever appeared. Others did not even have time to get out of bed, since the strong wind was confused with the sound of the water, which dragged chestnuts and helmet, turned into mortal projectiles. There were families who were able to climb to the bell tower, to the roofs and the upper part of the town, which saved their lives.

After disaster, the general government Franco decided to build a new downstream townone kilometer away, on the edge of the lake, following the repopulation model of the Badajoz Plan. Today The new Ribadelagowhose architecture remembers an Andalusian people, houses a hundred neighbors. Tourists can get on a tourist ship to travel the immediate vicinity. Ribadelago Viejo It is a vestige of the past with the walls of their church, the houses collapsed and without roof, granite steps and stones that were once mute witnesses of the life of its inhabitants. An desolation air permeates the place where some families still reside.

Not far from the new town, the Ruins of the Bouzas Hotela bathroom establishment that exploited the sulphurous waters of a spring. There personalities such as Miguel de Unamuno and well -known political leaders attended. Visitors can still see the pylon and stone bathtubs of the old spa.

The State disbursed 90,000 pesetas for each dead man, 80,000 per woman and 30,000 pesetas per child

The sinking of the Ribadelago press 66 years ago focused the attention of the national press for weeks. This forced the Government to commission a report of the causes of the incident to the engineer Ricardo Fernández Cuevas, who detected structural failures in the foundation and concluded that the materials and buttresses of the wall were of low quality. The hydroelectric company that exploited the dam was condemned to pay 19 million pesetaswhile numerous donations arrived to help families. Some of their managers were convicted, but benefited from an pardon. The State disbursed 90,000 pesetas for each dead man, 80,000 per woman and 30,000 pesetas per child.

Manuela Ballesteros Ballesteros, 93, who ran an office of bread in Galende, the neighboring town, recalls that that night a neighbor named Antonio Sanz warned of the disaster that has occurred in Ribadelago. «People did not believe him and continued sleeping, but the next morning we could see the magnitude of misfortune. My family had an oven in Ribadelago, which was destroyed. They compensated us with another place, ”says Manuela. A bronze statue of a woman who looks at the lake with her son in her arms and a plaque on a wall evokes that tragedy.