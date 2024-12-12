It is very difficult to trace the origins of ‘The Blood of the Kings’, the novel by Jim Thompson, published in 2014 by RBA. In this edition, the rights to the work are dated 1954, but in all the author’s biographies it is stated that the novel appeared in 1973, four years before his death. I cannot say for sure, but the only plausible hypothesis is that Thompson could not publish ‘The Blood of the Kings’ due to its content, which surely dissuaded publishers from taking the risk of disseminating a work that breaks taboos and violates conventional limits. of decency. What is certain is that the work was published almost two decades after it was written. Murder, fratricide, rape, incest, kidnapping, greed and misogyny permeate the text of Jim Thompson, who, despite the deliberate attempt to provoke the reader, conceived a masterpiece. A mixture of western and crime novel, very black, it is the story of a family saga, corrupted by ambition. Ike King is the elderly owner of a large ranch in Oklahoma, which he exploits with an iron fist. His best friend and right-hand man is Tepaha, an Apache Indian, a companion in hardship since his youth. King has three children who aspire to inherit the property. To do this, they are willing to do anything, which includes murdering their brothers. The plot thickens when Critch, the younger brother, son of a prostitute, robs a woman of $72,000 at a train station. That woman is a scammer, whose sister will stop at nothing to get the money back. From this moment on, the action develops in a fast-paced manner, with unexpected twists, while the brutality of the characters grows, as they wield the knife to murder and mutilate their victims without the slightest compassion. The only law is that of survival in a wild land where the whites try to exterminate the Indians. Its characters are losers, drunks, vagabonds and psychopaths, drawing a dark portrait of American society. By some indirect reference, we can deduce that the plot is It takes place around 1900, when the railway began to structure a country that was expanding to the West. The Kings lack moral codes. Anything goes to survive. Not only do they mistreat and abuse their women, they consider their servants slaves and plunder their neighbors. His only conviction is the law of the strongest. Despite this, Ike King, the patriarch of the saga, tries to protect his children and defends his friends. ‘The Blood of the Kings’ is a true gem, an essential book for lovers of the noir genre, superior even to ‘1,280 Souls’ and ‘The Killer Inside Me’, the two most emblematic texts of Thompson, a prolific author with more than 30 novels. He was a multifaceted man, who was also a film actor, trade unionist, poet and screenwriter. He collaborated with Kubrick for the script for ‘Perfect Heist’. Thompson was born in Oklahoma in 1906. His father was a wealthy, corrupt Caddo County sheriff who failed in his attempt to enter politics. In ‘The Blood of the Kings’ he becomes one of the characters in the plot, as the author himself explains in a footnote. His father fled to Mexico after being accused of embezzlement and married a teacher who carried Cherokee blood, Thompson’s mother. His father returned to Texas where he made a great fortune in the 1920s by drilling for oil. After his father went bankrupt, Jim Thompson went to work as a bellman in a hotel. He would accept any job and get drunk with the pay. He became friends with singer Woody Guthrie, who was also from Oklahoma. It was from 1930 when he felt the vocation for writing. His narratives were autobiographical in nature, impregnated with a nihilistic philosophy. His characters are losers, drunks, vagabonds and psychopaths, drawing a dark and pessimistic portrait of American society. It took him ten years to make a living from literature and his fame grew thanks to novels like ‘El Trueno’, which sold very well. «There are 32 ways to write and I have used them all. But there is only one reality: things are never as they seem,” he said at the end of his life. His creations have survived him because he had plenty of skill and talent.

