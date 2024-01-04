Pedro Gallese caused controversy in 2019 after being supported by Magaly Medina, since he was seen leaving a well-known hotel with a woman who, days later, was revealed to be the influencer Lucero Jara. The fact caused his wife, Claudia Diaz, temporarily separated from the footballer, although later they resumed their relationship. However, history could repeat itself with a new accusation of infidelity.

What happened to Pedro Gallese?

The archer of the Peruvian soccer team He is accused of having been unfaithful again. It all started when a rumor spread on an uncertified Instagram account about a alleged betrayal of his wife, Claudia Díaz, with a young Mexican woman. The page identified as @botinerasdelmundo shared what could be conversations between the Mexican and the team's lawyer, who would have tried to coerce her.

Gallese follows his supposed lawyer on Instagram. Photo: X

“Hello, I am Pedro Gallese's lawyer and formally (I ask) that you refrain from naming him or referring to him for any reason and under warning of filing the corresponding complaint“, reads the message from Sebastián Daniel Borras Cedrun, Gallese's alleged defender. In addition, the tweeter @MeDicenPajita showed images that would show that Borras Cedrun did know 'Octopus', since the player follows him on Instagram.

What happened to Pedro Gallese and Claudia Díaz?

Pedro Gallese and his wife together. Photo: Instagram

To the surprise of many, the couple seems to multiply the rumors by zero because they posted a photo on January 2 in which they both appear together in summer clothes next to a pool. In this way, they showed that they downplay possible rumors of infidelity and remain closer than ever. So far, neither the player nor his wife have commented on the matter.