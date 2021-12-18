Pedro Gallese and Claudia Díaz are celebrating their fifth anniversary of marriage, they made it known through social networks. The happy couple traveled to Tumbes this weekend, where they enjoyed a romantic dinner in front of the sea. Some close friends in common also attended the place.

According to Instagram posts, the Peruvian team goalkeeper and his wife stayed at a hotel in Tumbes that has access to the beach.

In the middle of the sand, the couple starred in a photo session in which large hearts appear and a path marked with red rose petals, as well as some posts with fire that illuminated the entire area exclusively for the spouses.

“ Because this story is only yours and mine , I love you baby. Happy anniversary, Pedro Gallese ”, was the message that Claudia Díaz dedicated to the Peruvian athlete on the social network.

Then, he shared the precise moment in which they entered the seashore to start their romantic evening. To the images he placed the song “Un amor para la historia”, by the salsa singer Gilberto Santa Rosa.

During the morning of Saturday, December 18, the couple went on a boat trip. There they celebrated with a small cake and a decoration with the initials of their names.

What Pedro Gallese said

For his part, Pedro Gallese commemorated his wedding anniversary with some photos on his official Instagram account. “ Five years of married and for many more, I love you ”, Said the goalkeeper to his wife, with whom he has two small children.

A marriage that could be broken

Pedro Gallese and Claudia Díaz contracted religious marriage on December 17, 2016 . The couple met at school and became friends, it was there that their love began to be born.