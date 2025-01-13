The president of Real Betis Baloncesto, Pedro Fernández, confirmed this Monday at a press conference that he has reached a commitment with municipal institutions so that “access to public financing is not limited to the club.” It is the agreement that the top leader of the green and white club has reached after the meeting he held today with Silvia Pozo and Ricardo Villena, Sports delegate and general coordinator of that branch at the Seville City Council, respectively. «After a heated discussion with the IMD, I have asked that we be allowed access to public financing to be able to compete with the same weapons against projects in other cities, taking into account that this one has ten times more support. To summarize, Silva and Ricardo, and I can say this with great confidence, have promised me that they are going to remove the limitations on access to public financing and I understand that the mayor also intends to do so. “We all congratulate each other.”

In addition, Fernández has also announced that the general director, Berdi Pérez, who rejoined the club in September after the two-year period he spent at the entity as sports director between 2021 and 2023, is leaving. It will do so on January 20. «Given the pressure to which they were surely subjecting us, he has decided that he is going to leave, with the shame that it gives us. This fight, which I understand to be absurd, has already caused one casualty. “Let it not cause any more,” said Fernández, alluding to the daily tensions and disagreements between the club and the IMD management regarding the use of the San Pablo pavilion.

«The general director is no longer going to be with us, although I know that I will have him as an advisor. It is a very important loss, but among all of us who are left, we are going to get this through. Raquel Mateos will help us. And I continue to say that the League is won, with support or without support. Because, if we don’t have the support of the institutions, we are going to have it from the people of Seville. And I’m not just talking about the Beticos, but about the Sevillians. We play for Seville, so that Sevillians come, to be in ACB and in Europe. My thanks to Berdi because, if we are where we are, it is partly because of him. “We are not leaving here, even if they throw us out,” said the president.

Rental and fixed assets

He also explained that the City Council is demanding about 83,000 euros from the club for the rental of the pavilion. In return, the club estimates at 1.3 million euros the use in the last five years of the immobilized material that the facility consists of so that elite basketball can be played. This inventory includes the baskets, the scoreboards, the central cube-shaped video scoreboard that has been repaired at the expense of Betis Baloncesto, as well as the gym equipment, the pavilion curtains and the U-television. And he was blunt when asked if the club contemplated the possibility of moving to another facility in the province. «If this city does not want this project, I will go to another. Politicians are there to direct the will of the people who voted for them. There are many proposals: two in the province and one outside. I would be very upset and feel like a loser if I had to leave here. There are two administrations that have told me that they will give me everything. In this sense, and as ABC de Seville already reported, one of those facilities that Betis Baloncesto is studying is the Dos Hermanas Velodrome, where the then Cajasol already played an ACB match against Real Madrid in 2009.









«When I talk about aid, I’m not talking about money, but about accompanying us. That they allow me to access the aid that is granted as others are allowed to access and thus enter a dynamic of normality. After football, we are the most important sports project in the city,” he claimed. Fernández also said that Betis Baloncesto has “the highest budget” of the Primera FEB, that the club is healthy and that it has “a social mass of 2,000 subscribers.”

«There is no project like this without support from the city. “It’s impossible,” he remarked. I’m not going to create a basketball team in Seville to have fun myself. It is for the city and everyone. A very cool show for Seville. In a few games you see Renfroe, Benite, Dino, Domenech and that show, that quality and that way of scoring baskets. Limiting access is absurd. It is the most important and ambitious project outside of football. I have the commitment of these two people and I believe Ricardo. He has encountered difficulties, but I think he is honest. I have only asked that we be allowed to work on the stadium, because all the problems have been put in front of us, and that the club be given access to public financing as is allowed to anyone. Here they were telling him that the first person in the class was left out. It is as absurd as Berdi saying he is leaving,” said the Betic president.