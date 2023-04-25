The only similarities that ranchera singers José Martín Cuevas Cobo and Rosendo Cuevas have in common are a long career as mariachis and a love and attachment to this genre of Mexican music. One is El aventurero de América and the other El Gallo, respectively, but, in reality, both are the same person, the Mexican singer-songwriter and actor better known as Pedro Fernández.

The 53-year-old interpreter from Guadalajara, who took his artistic name and surname from two great figures of Mexican popular music, Pedro Infante and Vicente Fernández, returns to television in another leading role to get into the skin of Rosendo Cuevas, Patriarch of his family, who suffers a sudden and aggressive onset of Alzheimer’s that could take more than thirty years of his life, including those in which he began with his great passion, music. The eight episodes that make up the series, and which co-star Consuelo Duval, Vadhir Derbez, Antonio Mauri and Alberto Estrella, are available on HBO Max.

It was not difficult for the singer-songwriter to say no to being offered the role, because it is the musical genre that he has developed all his life, since he was seven years old, when he became known as Pedrito Fernández, singing and acting in a classic like The girl with the blue backpack. “It interested me even more because we were not only talking about the mariachi, but also about a traditional family that lived from the mariachi. And also, on another level, there is the issue of Alzheimer’s, which is something very important in the story, being able to face the challenge of giving life to a character with this health problem”, the musician told EL PAÍS.

Fernández had participated prior to this production in Malverde: the patron saint, a series set during the beginnings of the Mexican Revolution about the bandit who centuries later would become the saint of criminals. The challenge in Mariachis it was to approach a completely different character. It was the first time he had grown a mustache, as well as going through an aging process by the makeup and wardrobe team that left him “shocked”, by his own admission.

The composer also says that Rosendo had to be given a very important nuance and treated with great care and respect. “The most difficult thing was giving life to a character with the circumstances of this disease. He had to try to make it as real as possible. In the research on this disease I realized that there was really little information about it. The project fell into the hands of a good director, who has done a great job. He has allowed us, at least me, to contribute everything that I thought we could add to the character, ”says Fernández.

The singer along with the cast had to go through a musical preparation, thinking about the unpublished songs and arrangements that were made for key moments in history. “We had to work in a very concentrated way, in the style of Rosendo Cuevas, of his history and his relationship with music, and not that of Pedro Fernández”, he specifies.

In the case of the protagonist of the story, music is essential. It serves as a mechanism and as a therapy for his memory to fight the disease and keep him afloat. For Fernández it is just as important. He started singing 45 years ago and to date, according to what he says, this genre means a lot to him. “It is part of the identity of Mexicans, of our country. It is part of our culture. Dressing up as a charro and interpreting music with a mariachi always represents a very big commitment. I do my best to do it in the best way and put our mariachi genre at the top anywhere in the world”, affirms the interpreter.

Mariachis it also musically proposes the fusion of genres between mariachi and rock. At a time when regional Mexican music is gaining attention and reproductions on different lists around the world, Fernández says that this is “interesting and important” because it allows even an audience that did not listen to mariachis to get hooked. with gender. “Musical fashions have allowed fusions with genres to occur in a very organic way and mariachi has not been the exception. I think that everything that contributes to being able to make our genre better known will always be welcome, ”he adds.

Fernández is no stranger to recent collaborations and interest from artists from other genres in regional Mexican music, such as that of Grupo Frontera with Bad Bunny; and more recent fusions of other subgenres, with influences from rap and reggaeton, such as the rise of the corridos lying down. Regarding the latter, he says that he is “very respectful” of the genres and that it is a matter of taste. “The fusion of genres has allowed us to hear Bad Bunny sing within the regional genre with a norteño group. It seems to me that it is very good and that other artists are interested in joining or making this type of fusion with the ranch genre, always attracts attention. And if they are good, even better ”, he specifies.

Pedro Fernández in his role as Rosendo Cuevas, in the series Mariachis (2023), an HBO Max production. Courtesy (HBO)

The adventurer from America has had collaborations with other artists and groups throughout his career, such as in the tropical genre and cumbia with La Sonora Dinamita, from Colombia; or his compatriot and ballad reference, Armando Manzanero, as well as other artists such as Leo Dan, Ana Gabriel and David Bisbal. But who would he want to collaborate with right now if he had the chance? “If at some point the opportunity to record a song with Alejandro Fernández presents itself, it would be great. Doing something with the new values ​​like Christian Nodal or with any other young artist who is there, I think it would also add up. Of those who are not of the genre, perhaps singing something with J Balvin or with Marc Anthony always carries with it the intention that the public enjoy it doubly”, says Fernández.

The author of songs like I am the adventurer and To love you in old way hasn’t released a new album since Get off Boys!, in 2018. He admits that his work on television, as well as the postponement of many activities due to the covid-19 pandemic, has kept his hands full, but he hopes that by this year he will be able to have a new one ready. disc with unpublished songs. “I have been preparing it for a long time. I hope that this year he can present this album. We have already made the selection of the songs and I am very excited. All these 45 years of career what is worth the most to me is the affection of the public, who have always supported my career. That invites me to do it with good quality, choose the best to sing, to present a good show. And that is what I will continue to do. 45 very successful years have passed and we want another 45 more”, he ends with his characteristic smile.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country