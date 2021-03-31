Al-Ain (Al-Ittihad)

Al Ain’s coach, Pedro Emmanuel, said that his team’s preparations to face Al-Nasr, scheduled for Friday evening, at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, within the twenty-third round of the Arab Gulf Football League competition, are going well, and he said: “Our next match in the league is important. We will deal with it according to the principle of the cup final matches, because we are facing the team that leads us to the table by two points, and we also realize how important the confrontation is for the competitor, and our goal is to collect the three points and improve our position on the league list at the same time.

And he continued: Our focus is on facing victory and we are not thinking about anything else now, and we realize that it will not be easy compared to the performance of the competitor and the level of the team players who have the skills and high potential, but we are facing the challenge on our land and demanding to benefit from all circumstances and to show a strong desire to win the three points, but in Big matches The two opposing teams have equal chances of winning the match result by 50% for each team, and we hope that we will be the winning team of the match by increasing our chances of winning the match.

He continued: We are required to work hard, focus and face victory is part of our preparations for our matches in the AFC Champions League, and it is also an opportunity to improve the performance of players returning from injury, such as Ahmed Berman and Kayo Canedo, as they need to be in tune with the team’s level in matches and to have the required degree of readiness, which is also an opportunity for young players. Those who joined the ranks of the team recently and showed a good level and we want to give them more opportunities and their participation is part of the team’s preparations for what is coming from the competitions and every match is important to us, we not only think about the Asian confrontations, but we also focus on the next important match for us, which is our match. With Al-Nasr team, as I mentioned earlier, it is a final match and our eyes are on the three points of the match, so the players should have a high level of concentration in this match.