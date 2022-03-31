Colombian telenovelas that gained huge popularity in the 2000s keep coming to Netflix. In the announcement that streaming usually makes, it has been listed “Pedro, el escamoso”, success of Caracol Television of the year 2001, for April 1.

Between 2001 and 2003, the actor Miguel Varoni played Pedro Coral Tavera, a unique heartthrob, funny and with a lot of charisma, which served to win the sympathy of viewers.

What is “Pedro, the scaly” about?

The story of Pedro Coral Tavera is about a relentless heartthrob who arrives in Bogotá escaping from his town after a heart problem.

Upon arrival, Pedro, a clever and infatuated being, ‘bumps into’ the love of his life Paula Dávila and in less than 48 hours ends up as her driver and confidante. Not only that, he also becomes the great breadwinner of the Pacheco family, made up only of women. Over time, he creates his own plot, riddled with big lies, but good intentions. The particular way of dressing and talking about him, makes him influence the life of everyone who knows him.

Pedro, the scaly and “The lollipop”

The telenovela was set to music with the theme “La hormiguita” by Juan Luis Guerra, however, many associate the plot with “El pirulino”. The song was originally composed in the 60s, but thanks to the plot it became a hit.

The remaining cast was made up of Sandra Reyes, Alina Lozano, Fernando Solórzano, Jairo Camargo, Álvaro Bayona, Andrea Guzmán, Diego Ramos and Marcela Mar.

With its arrival on Netflix, “Pedro, el escamoso” could be a worthy rival for “Betty, la fea”, a Colombian soap opera that remains firmly in the top 10 of the service. Users will have the last word.

What does “Pedro, el escamoso” look like today?

Fans were surprised by the great physical change that the 56-year-old artist wore. As it is remembered, Varoni was characterized by his stocky silhouette; instead, he was currently shown several kilos less.