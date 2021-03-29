“We move from a yogurt to a piece of metal for a ship and an airplane, passing through fruit and vegetables; leaving us out of aid is something inexplicable “, laments the president of Froet Pedro Díaz, in his company, last week. / JAVIER CARRIÓN / AGM DANIEL VIDAL Monday, March 29, 2021, 02:55



It has been a “very tough” year also for carriers. This is recognized by the president of the Regional Federation of Transport Business Organizations (Froet), Pedro Díaz, who regrets that the sector has ceased to be “strategic” for the Government of the nation only a few weeks after having completed a year of the beginning