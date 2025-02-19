After the delivery of the ‘promotion’ award to the president of the RFAF, in the FPDA gala in Alcalá de Guadaira on the occasion of its commitment to inclusion and diversity with activities such as the inclusive Andalus Festival other capabilities »-, Pedro tanned was in an interview conducted by Bartolomé Cabello within the XXXIV Congress of Sports Journalists of Andalusia.

During the course of the interview, Pedro recalled his extensive career as a player in honorable teams: Roteña, Betis, Zaragoza, Granada, Vélez-Málaga, Marbella and Pozoblanco… In addition, the son of the Roteño Pedro ‘Kubala’ player for what his facet expressed as a father and also, as a carnival: «An explosion of creativity and culture». Of course, many other issues of interest were addressed: the federation, values, base football, selections, coaches, arbitration, women’s football …

These were some of the statements of the president of the RFAF: “We are very focused on promoting base football and arbitration”. Pedro has no taps to talk clear about players and referees: «I get wet and talk clearly. In my view the arbitration is the estate more honest and loyal In federations. They do their work as judges and have worse or better days, but they are always there. The coaches’ task is also very important and their training must be better. In addition to treating inclusion in all its aspects: »To the Women’s Soccer He is being endowed with tools to increase his successes and surely he will go to more. In a very short time, football has grown for people with diversity works «.

Finishing with the interview and talk-colloquium, Pedro wanted that”. Finally Pedro tanned He announced that in this new the RFAF is reissued the journalistic prize ‘Juan Tribuna’ in which he will reward the professional work of a journalist from Andalusia.