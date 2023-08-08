Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 08/08/2023 – 1:57 pm Share

Entrepreneur and driver Pedro Costa lives with the most expensive cars in the country on a daily basis. When he received the report from Moneyat the headquarters of Stradale Car Service, in the Itaim Bibi neighborhood, in São Paulo, his workshop was taking care of two Porsches, a McLaren and some Mercedes, BMW, Audi and Volvo that quietly added more than R$ 10 million.

“I consider myself a pediatrician for my clients, I take care of their children. It is a very high trust relationship when you hand someone the key to a R$5 million car”, explains Costa about the relationship between owners and their vehicles.

His history with cars was born two generations ago. His grandfather, Jacyr Martins Costa, founded Rede Caçula de Pneus in 1960 and had 42 points of sale throughout the city of São Paulo. In 2016 Pedro started running the family business, which was sold to Pirelli in 2018.

“After the sale I thought: what am I going to do with my life? I had already finished my second college and a postgraduate course and I thought it was time to become an entrepreneur”, she says.

Stradale: new premium workshop concept

With his contacts in the retail business and access to customers, Costa wanted to create something different, with excellent service and, above all, an experience for consumers.

It was there that he had the idea of ​​founding Stradale, a workshop specializing in premium cars and the only one that provides this type of service in the country.

“I brought the One Stop Shop concept to Brazil. In the past, the customer had to pick up the car and change the tire in one place, do the maintenance in another, exhaust in a third and it was dripping from branch to branch. I saw that this was a problem because the owner of an imported car doesn’t want to be dealing with several workshops and service centers, he wants to solve his problem. So Stradale comes with a 360 degree solution bias, which is the one stop shop and full service”, he explained.

Contrary to general thinking about a body shop, there is no grease on the floor or posters of naked women on the walls at the company’s headquarters on Avenida Cidade Jardim. Costa says that the concern has always been to offer a unique experience to its customers, and took the example of the Fasano Hotel chain as inspiration for its business.

“You go to Fasano there in Punta Del Leste, Salvador or New York, it’s the same smell, the same service, the same bed linen and the same breakfast. So when I set up Stradale I didn’t want to create a workshop, I wanted to create a very strong and solid brand so that I could later open other business fronts, thus creating a brand of desire with capillarity and with a different expansion bias”, he said. .

Luxury condo will be the next step

The Covid-19 pandemic that hit the world in early 2020 changed a lot forever. Costa says that it was from there that he saw the number of clients who had “second home” projects with the adoption of the home office by many companies.

Along with Bossa Nova Sotheby’s, he decided to create Villa Stradale, a high-end condominium on the edge of the Bragança Paulista dam.

“When I set up the project, I thought: how can I do something different? And then came the idea of ​​making a high-end condominium standing on the water, since there was nothing like it. Knowing the customers and their needs, I set up this project”, he said. The condo has not yet been officially launched, but demand, according to Costa, is already high.

Proximity to customers is the brand’s asset

In addition to excellent service, Costa also invests in customer relations and the after-sales process. In this sense, he created the Stradale Experience, in which he takes his clients to exclusive experiences such as accelerating his luxury cars at the interlagos racetrack.

“This year we are going to do the Stradale Sertões Experience. We will stay four days in Jericoacoara, hiking in the dunes, with haute cuisine and kitesurfing. Everything to be close to our public and offer experiences that take the brand to another level”, said Costa.

Experience as a pilot helps when managing companies

A passion for motorsport since he was a child, Costa also ventured into the country’s racetracks. He believes that sport helps him to become even bolder in conducting his companies and ventures.

“In motorsport you can have the best possible car, in the best physical preparation, confident in the car, but you can always end up with a flat tire, you can spin and crash in the first corner. How do you handle it? Do you give up? No, you have to think about the championship. If you want to win the championship, you have to go to the next one and understand what could have been done differently. And in business it works in a similar way,” she said.