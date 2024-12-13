12/13/2024 at 04:13 a.m.





















Sergio Merchán Guay (Almendralejo, 1983) has been one of the most wanted men in Spain for two weeks. Since the majority of the territorial leaders of Spanish football entrusted him with the responsibility of representing their ‘plan B’ in the face of possible government interference, he has weathered the storm…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only