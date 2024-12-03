A Riojan, a Galician and an Extremaduran make visits to Madrid, the last stop on their tour of Spain in search of endorsements for tonight’s federative screening. When they go to the meeting with the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) they are much less calm than last week: this Monday it was confirmed that the Government is going to go seriously against Rafael Louzán, the Galician, PP politician who drags his famous and suspended sentence for violating a regional soccer field when he presided over the Pontevedra Provincial Council. Therefore, a substitute ‘of ours’ is needed. Lately, the dilemmas of the Soccer City of Las Rozas always seem to be solved with a trip to Extremadura. Let’s recap: the current president is the former soccer player from Cáceres María de los Ángeles García Chaves, ‘Yaye’. He replaced the now disqualified president of Extremaduran regional football, Pedro Rocha, in office. Its first executive, the general secretary, is the promising Álvaro de Miguel, a young lawyer, also from Cáceres. And now, after paying the toll for his haste, Louzán chooses as his replacement (that is, as president of the Spanish Football Federation organizing the 2030 World Cup) Sergio Merchán, Pedro Rocha’s replacement as president of Extremeña, who accompanied yesterday to Louzán and the Rioja president (Jacinto Alonso) to the meetings. The final stretch of the formation of candidates to preside over the RFEF is being less boring than expected, given the urgency demanded by FIFA and the frenetic activity of the external candidates who, after being presumed dead for 48 hours, sniffed out Louzán’s weakness. Javier Tebas has also noticed this, after weeks of absolute agreement with the Pontevedra native, he backed away yesterday from so much enthusiasm, possibly after receiving a call from a club with assembly members who were wondering why he has to give his vote or endorsement to a man from Extremadura that they are not lucky enough to know. We must thank the flagrant shortcomings of the current Sports Law for the moments of political comedy that the bureaucrats of the best football in Europe continue to offer. More erratic and divided than six months ago, some of the so-called regional ‘barons’ privately wonder if this time the spectacle is not being too grotesque.

