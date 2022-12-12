Former president of Peru says he is “unconditionally faithful to the popular and constitutional mandate he exercises as president”

The former president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, wrote a letter against new elections in Peru this 2nd Wednesday (12.Dec.2022). He published in his Twitter profile the text directed to the Peruvian people.

In the text, the Peruvian called the new president, Dina Boluarte, “usurper” and that the peoplemust not fall into the dirty game of the new elections🇧🇷🇧🇷

“I speak to you at the most difficult moment of my government. Humiliated, incommunicado, mistreated and kidnapped, but still involved in the trust and struggle of you, the sovereign people”, Castillo said in the document.

In the document, the former president also states that “will not resign”🇧🇷 At the end of the publication, Castillo calls for the formation of a Constituent Assembly🇧🇷

On Friday (9.Dec.2022), Castillo said who did not remember the speech dissolving Congress. According to the ex-president’s lawyer, Guillermo Olivera, the Peruvian received “minutes before” a drink that was supposed to be water.

On his Twitter profile, Oliveira said there were “evidence” that Castillo “was forced to read” the text. “Whoever wrote the text did so with the aim of providing an argument for impeachment, because until then they did not have the votes [de impeachment no Congresso]🇧🇷🇧🇷

Castillo was ousted on December 7 after trying to dissolve the Peruvian Congress. His impeachment was approved with 101 votes in favor, 6 against and 10 abstentions. At least 87 votes were needed for the House to approve Castillo’s departure. Dina Boluarte took over the country’s government on Wednesday (7.Dec).

Read more: